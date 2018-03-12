Occasional travel - Some travel may be required for off-site visits and to attend meetings/conferences

You must be a U.S. citizen to apply for this job.

Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959.

You may be required to serve a probationary period.

Subject to a background/security investigation.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTo qualify for this position, applicants must meet all requirements by the closing date of this announcement, 03/13/2018.: Applicants who are current, permanent Federal employees and have held a GS grade any time in the past 52 weeks must also meet time-in-grade requirements by the closing date of this announcement. For a GS-12 position you must have served 52 weeks at the GS-11 grade level. The grade may have been in any occupation, but must have been held in the Federal service. An SF-50 showing your time-in-grade eligibility must be submitted with your application materials. More than one SF-50 may be required to prove eligibility. Be aware, a recent General Pay Adjustment or Award SF-50 will show when time-in-grade was met.Specialized Experience: To qualify at the GS-12 level, you must have at least (1) one full year of specialized experience equivalent to the next lower grade (GS-11), that is directly related to the work of this position and equipped you with particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties as a Management Analyst.Examples of specialized experience included knowledge of a wide range of analytical, qualitative and evaluative methods for the assessment and improvement of program effectiveness or improvement of complex issues or studies. Applied acquisition regulatory and enforcement programs to evaluate program and measurement techniques; ensured compliance with acquisition rules and regulations and evaluated program accomplishments. Experienced in using Veterans Health Information Systems and Technology Architecture (VISTA) system database, other automated systems and PC software packages, such as Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, Share Point and other communication software. Using proper rules of grammar, spelling, and punctuation, produced management-level reports, briefing materials, and memorandums. Familiar with Human Resource programs, VA budget, supply programs and procedures, including IFCAP and basic accounting procedures.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religions; spiritual; community; student; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.A full year of work is 35-40 hours of work per week. Part-time experience will be credited based on time spent in appropriate activities. Applicants wishing to receive credit for such experience must indicate clearly the nature of their duties and responsibilities in each position and the number of hours a week spent in such employment.The work is primarily sedentary. Some travel may be required. The subject position is primarily of an administrative nature in an office setting, however where travel to work sites is required there may be light physical work required, such as walking over uneven surfaces.

Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for it to be credited towards qualifications (particularly positions with a positive education requirement). Therefore, applicants must report only attendance and/or degrees from schools accredited by accrediting institutions recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Applicants can verify accreditation at the following website: http://www.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred/index.html. All education claimed by applicants will be verified by the appointing agency accordingly. If you are using foreign education to meet qualification requirements, you must send a Certificate of Foreign Equivalency with your transcript to receive credit for that education.

Receiving Service Credit or Earning Annual (Vacation) Leave: Federal Employees earn annual leave at a rate (4, 6 or 8 hours per pay period) which is based on the number of years they have served as a Federal employee. VA may offer newly-appointed Federal employee's credit for their job-related non-federal experience or active duty uniformed military service. This credited service can be used in determining the rate at which they earn annual leave. Such credit must be requested and approved prior to the appointment date and is not guaranteed.



The Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP) and Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) provide eligible displaced Federal competitive service employees with selection priority over other candidates for competitive service vacancies. To be qualified you must submit appropriate documentation (a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting current position, grade level, and duty location) and be found well-qualified. Information about ICTAP and CTAP eligibility is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website at http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/workforce-restructuring/employee-guide-to-career-transition/.







The posting of this announcement does not obligate management to fill a vacancy or vacancies by promotion. The position may be filled by reassignment, change to lower grade, transfer, appointment, or reinstatement. Management may use any one or any combination of these methods to fill the position.



It is the policy of the VA to not deny employment to those that have faced financial hardships or periods of unemployment.



This job opportunity announcement may be used to fill additional vacancies.



Special Employment Consideration: VA encourages persons with disabilities to apply, including those eligible for hiring under 5 CFR 213.3102(u), Schedule A, Appointment of persons with disabilities [i.e., intellectual disabilities, severe physical disabilities, or psychiatric disabilities], and/or Disabled veterans with a compensable service-connected disability of 30% or more. Contact the Agency Contact for information on how to apply under this appointment authority via the Selective Placement Coordinator.



Veterans and Transitioning Service Members: Please visit the VA for Vets site for career-search tools for Veterans seeking employment at VA, career development services for our existing Veterans, and coaching and reintegration support for military service members.



For more information on the "Who may apply" eligibility requirements, please refer to the OHRM Status Candidates and Other Candidate Definitions document.



If you are unable to apply online view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

In describing your experience, please be clear and specific. We will not make assumptions regarding your experience.



After you have met the minimum qualifications and been referred you will be rated on the following competencies based on your application for this position:



- Expert knowledge and skill in applying analytical, qualitative and evaluative methods and using a various analytical techniques (audits, spreadsheet/graphics analysis).

- Skill in oral and written communications; ability to write and analyze policy documents, reports, and other written materials essential to the administrative and technical management of the unit; ability to write management level reports, briefing materials, and memorandums.

- Ability to work in a virtual team environment and exercise diplomacy and tact in all work situations; skilled in using tact and good judgment at all times and guarding the confidentiality of all personnel and patients.

- Knowledge of fiscal, human resources, and supply management programs sufficient to effectively interface with personnel in these program areas in accomplishing necessary work.



Narrative responses are not required presently. If you are referred for consideration, you may be asked to submit additional job related information, which may include, but not limited to; responses to the competencies; completion of a work sample, and/or contact for an interview.



Your resume and/or supporting documentation will be verified. Please follow all instructions carefully.