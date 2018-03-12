Not required

This position has promotion potential to the SK-14.

All qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.



Time-in-grade for this announcement is one year at the GS/SK-12/13 level.



Qualifying experience may be obtained in the private or public sector. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Additional qualifications information can be found here.

Qualifying education must have been obtained from an accredited college or university recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



BASIC REQUIREMENT: A. Applicants must show successful completion of a degree in accounting; or a degree in a

related field such as business administration, finance, or public administration that included or was supplemented by

24 semester hours in accounting or auditing. The 24 semester hours may include up to 6 semester hours of credit in

business law. (The term "accounting" means "accounting and/or auditing". Similarly, "accountant" should be

interpreted, generally, as "accountant and/or auditor".)

OR



B. Combination of education and experience--at least four (4) years of experience in accounting, or an equivalent

combination of accounting experience, college-level education, and training that provided professional accounting

knowledge. The applicant's background must also include ONE of the following:



--Twenty-four semester hours in accounting or auditing courses of appropriate type and quality. This can include up to

6 semester hours of business law;

--A certificate as Certified Public Accountant or a Certified Internal Auditor, obtained through written examination;

or



--Completion of the requirements for a degree that included substantial course work in accounting or auditing, e.g., 15

semester hours, but that does not fully satisfy the 24-semester-hour requirement of paragraph A, provided that (1) the

applicant has successfully worked at the full-performance level in accounting, auditing, or a related field, AND (2) a

panel of at least two higher level professional accountants or auditors has determined that the applicant has

demonstrated a good knowledge of accounting and of related and underlying fields that equals in breadth, depth,

currency, and level of advancement that which is normally associated with successful completion of the four-year

course of study described in paragraph A; and (3) except for literal nonconformance to the requirement of 24 semester

hours in accounting, the applicant's education, training, and experience fully meet the specified requirements.



MINIMUM QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENT: In addition to meeting the basic requirement, applicants must also meet the minimum qualification requirement.

SK-13: In addition to meeting the basic qualification requirements, applicants must have, with respect to registered

investment companies or business development companies: one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least

the GS/SK-12 level preparing, reviewing and auditing financial statements for registered investment companies (IC);

experience with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Generally Accepted Auditing Standards (GAAS), or

accounting rules and policies of federal securities laws and Acts; experience applying accounting, auditing, examining

or investigating principles to review records related to the issuance, distribution or trading of securities; preparing

reports and analytical presentations on compliance examination findings; examining the adequacy of records and

procedures for safeguarding funds and securities.



SK-14: In addition to meeting the basic qualification requirements applicants must have with respect to registered investment companies or business development companies: one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS/SK-13 level preparing, reviewing and auditing financial statements for registered investment companies (IC); experience with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Generally Accepted Auditing Standards (GAAS), or accounting rules and policies of federal securities laws and Acts; experience applying accounting, auditing, examining or investigating principles to review records related to the issuance, distribution or trading of securities; preparing reports and analytical presentations on compliance examination findings; examining the adequacy of records and procedures for safeguarding funds and securities, recognizing accounting, auditing, or financial reporting deficiencies in financial disclosure statements/reports of public companies reporting to the SEC; participating in the development of policies or procedures to implement new accounting requirements.

You MUST provide transcripts or other documentation to support your educational claims. Unless otherwise stated: (1) official or unofficial transcripts are acceptable, or (2) you may submit a list with all of your courses, grades, semester, year, and credit for the course. All materials must be submitted by the closing date of the announcement.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR SURPLUS OR DISPLACED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) and Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP) are available to individuals who have special priority selection rights under this plan. Individuals must be well-qualified for this position to receive consideration for special priority selection. CTAP or ICTAP eligibles will be considered well-qualified when receiving an adjudicated score of 80 or higher.

Accounting Compliance Examinations, Accounting Disclosure Examinations, and Accounting Enforcement Investigations