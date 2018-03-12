Occasional travel - Occasional Travel may be required

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Must pass a pre-employment security investigation and drug screening.



May be required to successfully complete a trial/probationary period.



Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service.

Must be a U.S. Citizen or National



May be required to successfully complete a supervisory probationary period.





Position Requirements:

All qualification requirements for this position must be met within 30 days of the closing date of this announcement.



Status candidates must meet time-in-grade requirements (52 weeks at the next lower grade level).



This position is a Testing Designated Position and subject to random drug testing.



Must be able to obtain and maintain a Top Secret security clearance.

Merit promotion applicants must meet applicable time-in-grade requirements to be considered eligible. One year at the GS-14 grade level is required to meet the time-in-grade requirements for the GS-15 grade level.You may qualify at the GS-0340-15 level, if you fulfill the following qualifications:A. One full time year (12-months) of specialized work experience at or equivalent to the grade GS-14 grade level in the Federal Service. Qualifying specialized experience includes: 1) Analyzing economic impact, feasibility, practicality, and effectiveness of existing and/or proposed standards, regulations, programs, and policies; 2) Utilizing knowledge of laws, regulations, Executive Orders, policies, concepts, and precedents surrounding Prisoner Operations; 3) Performing a wide range of managerial duties associated with supervisory, operations, budgets & finances, and detention services; 4) Managing, administering, and executing the development, implementation, and operation of programs, policies, and procedure for the administrative offices and branches; and 5) Utilizing management and organization principles, concepts, and practices associated with Division programs.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

Note: Multiple selections may be made from this announcement.



Note: Applications will not be accepted if submitted using Government franked envelopes.



Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA): To be eligible for a VEOA appointment under Merit Promotion procedures, you must be a preference eligible or a Veteran separated after 3 years or more of continuous active service performed under honorable conditions.



Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see https://www.sss.gov/RegVer/wfRegistration.aspx).



Career Transition Assistance Programs: These programs apply to employees who have been involuntarily separated from a Federal service position within the competitive service or Federal service employees whose positions have been deemed surplus or no longer needed. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet CTAP or ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 85 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your CTAP or ICTAP eligibility. For more information visit:

http://www.opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the job qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified for this job, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the Occupational Questionnaire. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this job. If you are found to be among the top candidates, you will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration.



Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies:

