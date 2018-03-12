Occasional travel - If selected, you must agree to travel to hostile and hardship areas as well as any areas outside the U.S., sometimes on short notice. In support of the travel, you will be required to complete specialized traing and meet established health standards for travel in hostile and hardship areas.

Incumbent will be subject to random drug testing.

Requires a financial disclosure statement, SF-278.

One year probationary period, unless excepted by regulation.

Must be able to obtain and maintain a Top Secret security clearance.

U.S. Citizenship is required.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Unless you are currently serving under a career Senior Executive Service (SES) appointment, are eligible for reinstatement into the SES, or have successfully completed a SES Candidate Development Program approved by OPM, you must submit a narrative statement covering each of the Executive Core Qualifications (last five questions) and Technical Qualifications questions in order to receive consideration for the position.



To view additional information on the proper preparation of Executive Core Qualification statements available on the Office of Personnel Management's website please click the following link: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/senior-executive-service/reference-materials/guidetosesquals_2012.pdf



When responding to the Mandatory Technical Qualifications and Executive Core Qualifications, you must clearly show that you possess the experience, knowledge, skills and ability to perform the duties of this position by submitting narrative responses in which you detail your experience in each of the Technical Qualification and the executive Core Qualification.



Your examples should be clear and emphasize your level of responsibilities, scope and complexity of programs managed, program accomplishments with results of your actions, policy initiatives and level of contacts. You should limit your narrative to two pages per Mandatory Technical Qualifications and Executive Core Qualifications.



Applicants who use "see resume" as a response will not receive consideration for the position.





RESPONDING TO EXECUTIVE CORE QUALIFICATIONS (ECQ) AND MANDATORY TECHNICAL QUALIFICATIONS (MTQ):



A. Executive Core Qualifications (ECQ): UNLESS you:

are eligible for reinstatement into the SES, or

have successfully completed a SES Candidate Development Program approved by OPM,

B. Mandatory Technical Qualifications (MTQ):

For this position ALL applicants must address each of the following MTQs:

1) I have demonstrated experience in conducting reviews, evaluations or investigations of federal agency programs and operations and providing verbal presentations and written documents that address relevant issues in a well-organized manner which present logical and well-reasoned recommendations.

2) I have demonstrated experience in developing and organizing analyses or studies of patterns and practices furthering fraud, waste and abuse and making recommendations for corrective action and evaluating corrective steps taken.

3) I possess broad knowledge of evaluations and analysis, criminal investigations, GAO, CIGIE and OIG guidelines, and administrative law and regulations.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

An Executive Review Board (ERB) and Review Panel (RP) consisting of senior officials will rate applicants based on the quality and extent of total accomplishments, experience and education. The ERB and RP will determine the degree to which candidates possess the required knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the Mandatory Technical Qualifications (MTQ) requirements of the position and the Executive Core Qualifications (ECQ) requirements. Among the factors the ERB and RP will consider in determining the applicant's relative capacity and fitness for the position are education, training, experience and demonstrated executive level qualifications. The ERB and RP will rate your application against each of ECQs and MTQs to determine the best qualified candidates. Candidates determined to be the best qualified will be referred to the selecting official for further consideration for the position.

