U.S Citizenship Required.

Background Investigation Required.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Conditions of Employment:



This appointment requires completion of a one year probationary period unless you have previously successfully completed a probationary period that meets the following: 1) in the same agency, 2) in the same line of work (determined by the employee’s actual duties and responsibilities) and 3) contains or is followed by no more than a single break in service that does not exceed 30 calendar days. Failure to successfully complete the probationary period may result in termination of employment.



This is a Public Trust Position. Employment in this position requires a background investigation. If you are selected and cannot obtain a favorable security determination within a reasonable period of time due to disclosed or undisclosed background issues, the tentative employment offer may be withdrawn.



If you are a male born after December 31, 1959 you must certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System, or are exempt from having to do so under the Selective Service Law. Please see http://www.sss.gov for more information.



Selectees will be required to complete a "Declaration of Federal Employment", (OF-306), prior to appointment and the appropriate background investigation forms to determine suitability for Federal employment. False statements or responses on these forms can jeopardize your employment opportunity and subject you to disciplinary action, including removal from Federal service.



Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the I-9 Form (http://www.uscis.gov/sites/default/files/files/form/i-9.pdf).



Compare employment eligibility verification from information provided on the I-9 Form to records available to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The system confirms employee’s identity and eligibility to work in the United States. Learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities.

Specialized experience is experience that has equipped the candidate with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position.Applicants must meet the qualifications for this position within thirty (30) days of the closing date of this announcement.Experience as a professional video camera operator from a media outlet or other source and experience in editing video.If invited to an interview, you will be required to submit a video portfolio showing their own professional video and editing products.Evidence of the above specialized experience must be supported by detailed documentation of duties performed in positions held. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.

There is no education substitution for specialized experience for the advertised grade levels.

CPSC provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities on a case-by-case basis. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application or hiring process, please contact the Human Resources Specialist listed in this vacancy announcement.



Payment of relocation expenses is NOT authorized.



All the information you provide will be verified by a review of the work experience and/or education as shown on your application, by checking reference and through other means, such as the interview process. Any exaggeration of your experience, false statements, or attempts to conceal information may be grounds for not hiring you or for firing you after you begin work.

Additional selections may be made through this vacancy announcement.





You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

After the vacancy closes, we will review your application package to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for the position. If you meet the minimum qualifications, your responses to the questionnaire, resume and supporting documentation will then be reviewed. You will be placed in one of the three pre-defined categories. Your responses to the questionnaire will serve as the basis for your initial rating in one of three pre-defined categories: "best", "better", and "good". Within each category, those eligible through veterans preference will be listed at the top of the category. Your resume must support your answers to the questionnaire, or your category may be changed. The candidates in the highest category will be certified for referral to the selecting official and may be invited to an interview.



Please ensure your resume provides enough detail to support your answers to the questionnaire.



ICTAP candidates will be eligible if it is determined that they have exceeded the minimum qualifications for the position by attaining at least a category rating of "better".

To preview questions please click here.