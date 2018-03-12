Occasional travel - Travel to other duty locations (TDY) is required approximately 5%

This position requires a security clearance at the Secret level.

This position requires business travel of approximately 05%

This position requires Financial Management Certification level 2.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Who May Apply: Only applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities.

In order to qualify, you must meet the education and experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document.



The candidate selected for this position will be non-competitively promoted to the target grade of GS-12. Upon completion of the following requirements: (a) satisfactory demonstration of ability to perform at the higher-grade level; (b) recommendation for promotion by supervisor; and (c) completion of all OPM qualifications, including time in grade and all conditions of employment.





Basic Requirements:

A. Degree: accounting; or a degree in a related field such as business administration, finance, or public administration that included or was supplemented by 24 semester hours in accounting. The 24 hours may include up to 6 hours of credit in business law. (The term "accounting" means "accounting and/or auditing" in this standard. Similarly, "accountant" should be interpreted, generally, as "accountant and/or auditor.")

Or,

B. Combination of education and experience -- at least 4 years of experience in accounting, or an equivalent combination of accounting experience, college-level education, and training that provided professional accounting knowledge. The applicant's background must also include one of the following: 1. Twenty-four semester hours in accounting or auditing courses of appropriate type and quality. This can include up to 6 hours of business law. 2. A certificate as Certified Public Accountant or a Certified Internal Auditor, obtained through written examination; or 3. Completion of the requirements for a degree that included substantial course work in accounting or auditing, e.g., 15 semester hours, but that does not fully satisfy the 24-semester-hour requirement of paragraph A, provided that (a) the applicant has successfully worked at the full-performance level in accounting, auditing, or a related field, e.g., valuation engineering or financial institution examining; (b) a panel of at least two higher level professional accountants or auditors has determined that the applicant has demonstrated a good knowledge of accounting and of related and underlying fields that equals in breadth, depth, currency, and level of advancement that which is normally associated with successful completion of the 4-year course of study described in paragraph A; and (c) except for literal nonconformance to the requirement of 24 semester hours in accounting, the applicant's education, training, and experience fully meet the specified requirements. IN ADDITION TO MEETING BASIC EDUCATION ABOVE, APPLICANTS MUST ALSO MEET THE FOLLOWING REQUIREMENTS.



Applicants applying for the GS-09 grade level must meet one of the following requirements: To qualify applicants must possess at one year of specialized experience at the GS-07 level. Examples of Specialized Experience are: 1) Utilizing Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to assist in providing professional accounting services and assistance for structured and defined accounts; 2) Examining accounting data to ensure accuracy; 3) Recording and reporting on obligations and expenditures of funds; and 4) Assisting in the preparation of accounting and financial statements and reports.

Or,

B. Have a master's or equivalent graduate degree or 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree or LL.B. or J.D., if related. (Transcripts are required with your application).

Or,

C. Have some specialized experience as described in A, but less than one year; and I have less than two years of graduate-level education as described in B. I have computed the percentage of the requirements that I meet, and the total is at least 100%. (To compute the percentage, divide your total months of qualifying experience by 12. Then divide your semester hours of graduate education by 36. Add the two percentages. The total percentage must equal at least 100 percent to qualify) (Transcripts are required with your application)



Applicants applying for the GS-11 grade level must meet one of the following requirements: To qualify applicants must possess at one year of specialized experience at the GS-09 level. Examples of Specialized Experience are: 1) Utilizing Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to provide professional accounting services and advice related to interpreting and evaluating accounting and financial data; 2) Tracking, analyzing, and reporting on financial activities; 3) Monitoring the effectiveness of internal accounting controls and systems; and 4) Preparing accounting and financial statements and reports.

Or,

B. Have a Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree or 3 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree, or completion of all requirements for an LL.M. degree from an accredited college or university. (Transcripts are required with your application).

Or,

C. Have some specialized experience as described in A, but less than one year; and I have more than two years of graduate-level education as described in B. I have computed the percentage of the requirements that I meet, and the total is at least 100%. (To compute the percentage, divide your total months of qualifying experience by 12. Then divide your semester hours of graduate education by 36. Add the two percentages. The total percentage must equal at least 100 percent to qualify) (Transcripts are required with your application).



Applicants applying for the GS-12 grade level must meet the following requirement: To qualify applicants must possess at one year of specialized experience at the GS-11 level. Examples of Specialized Experience are: 1) Utilize accounting principles and concepts; 2) Experience with Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) operations and the functions it provides to Army; 3) Utilize Army financial systems (i.e. STANFINS, SOMARDS, GFEBS, etc.); and 4) Experience in Obligating, disbursing, reporting, accounts receivable and accounts payable functions.



You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:



Accounting Analysis

Financial Concepts, Policies, and Principles

Financial Management Systems

Oral Communication

Writing

Time in Grade Requirement: Applicants who have held a General Schedule (GS) position within the last 52 weeks must have 52 weeks of Federal service at the next lower grade or equivalent.

FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.