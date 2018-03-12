Occasional travel - Up to 25%

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

If selected for this position, you are subject to the completion of a satisfactory background investigation. You will be required to join the DAU Faculty Plan as established by Title 10 of the US Code.This position is in the excepted service (non-career). To access the instructions related to this requirement visit https://daunet.dau.mil/faculty/Faculty%20Documents/FPES%20Chapter%201%20Civilian%20Faculty%20Plan.pdf. Initial appointment is made for a period of four years, conditional upon satisfactory completion of DAU probationary period of 1 year. Every year as a part of annual review, consideration is given to extending the appointment; thus service at DAU can be extended indefinitely. If selected for this position, you MUST be able to begin work within 90 days of acceptance. Permanent Change of Station (PCS) expenses will NOT be paid. Drug Testing: This position may be subject to random drug testing.

Experience: Life Cycle Logistics knowledge and experience developing, implementing, and/or managing effective DoD weapons system product support strategies, including: DoD or commercial industry Life Cycle Logistics and/or systems acquisition management experience in product support strategy development, implementation and/or systems sustainment management.

Product support management, including product support business case analysis, Performance Based Logistics (PBL) product support arrangements, and identification of appropriate product support metrics and incentives.

Planning, organizing, leading, and managing the efforts of geographically separated business units toward achieving the goals of the organization.

Identification/assessment of warfighter logistics requirements, supply chain management, integration and optimization, supply chain risk management, and/or maintenance planning and management.

Interdisciplinary skills such as reliability and maintainability, supportability analysis, configuration management, level of repair analysis technical data/product data management, software sustainment, continuous process improvement, intellectual property and/or product support budgeting and funding.

Impact of Design Interface element on weapon system reliability, maintainability and product support requirements.

Developing/teaching of training courses, working in a DoD program office, and hands-on supply chain management (SCM), configuration management, and reliability, availability, maintainability, supportability (RAMS) analysis are highly desired. Learning Asset Management and Curriculum Development: Ability (or potential) to develop, manage and assess learning assets for the Life Cycle Logistics career field, ensuring currency, quality, and competency alignment, including activities such as, and ability to: Propose, write, validate, manage and maintain quality Life Cycle Logistics learning asset content including post-level III executive-level learning assets.

Align and integrate life cycle logistics learning assets with systems/sustaining engineering assets, including oversight of learning assets used to train both functional communities.

Propose, write, validate, manage and maintain executive-level case studies to depict realistic DoD sustainment challenges.

Develop, align and integrate Terminal Learning Objectives (TLOs), Enabling Learning Objectives (ELOs), and assessment rubrics to career field competencies.

Integrate competencies and learning assets with other defense acquisition career fields.

Conduct research on systems acquisition, life cycle management, product support, and leadership.

Review stakeholder feedback from students, supported organizations and faculty to assess the health of learning assets, as well as guide future curriculum development, revision and maintenance requirements.

Identify, develop, validate and maintain Life Cycle Logistics IT support tools to support and enhance learning asset TLOs and ELOs.Integrate proven practices and lessons learned from Mission Assistance and Outreach activities into learning asset development/revision efforts. Mission Assistance, Consulting and Outreach: Ability to provide mission assistance in support of DoD weapon systems acquisition and sustainment management and leadership, including the ability to: Respond to student and other AT&L workforce queries, issues, and performance support requests.

Enter into agreements with managers and provide consulting/mission assistance related to diagnosis, goal setting, problem solving and decision-making, and group or organizational intervention to bring about successful organizational change and mission accomplishment.

Communicate effectively with large groups, including giving presentations at conferences, symposia, working groups and team meetings, planning and strategy sessions, and other related public forums.

Plan and successfully execute acquisition, product support/sustainment and life cycle management-related mission assistance through consulting efforts for Defense Department acquisition and sustainment organizations.

Provide technical guidance and assistance on product support matters including those of unusual complexity or without precedence across the spectrum of the Life Cycle Logistics competencies. Teaching: Ability (or potential) to teach and facilitate adult learning, including proficiency in/ability to: Communicate (orally and in writing) complex managerial development and technical material to students with different backgrounds and experiences.

Teach and facilitate higher levels of learning (including at senior and executive levels) for the defense acquisition workforce in classroom environments and through web-based or virtual learning modes.

Incorporate the learner's experience into the learning process along with the ability to motivate learners to participate actively in the learning process.

Organize information, develop the thought process and relevant threads/themes, define objectives, draw conclusions, maintain audience interest, and effectively facilitate student learning. Leadership and Resource Management: Ability to, and/or expertise and experience in: Managing successful acquisition organizations within the defense (government) and/or private (commercial) sectors, including team and supervisory leadership.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis and problem solving using team building skills, critical and strategic thinking, leadership, resource management, and oral & written communication skills.

Leverage subject matter expertise and leadership skills to support senior DoD and DAU stakeholders on a range of life cycle logistics related technical policy and process issues and initiatives.

Support DoD working groups related to life cycle logistics functional community and DoD weapon systems product strategy development, implementation and execution.

Leading diverse, interdisciplinary teams in achieving goals and optimizing limited resources in situations of uncertainty, including successfully planning, budgeting, and executing complex curriculum development projects.

Current Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) level III certification in the Life Cycle Logistics career field or equivalent professional certification is required or have the ability to obtain this certification within 24 months of appointment.For optimum consideration, please ensure your resume reflects how your experience and educational achievements are related to key Life Cycle Logistics activities including:

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

DAU has a comprehensive benefits package that includes retirement, social security, and thrift savings; health, life, and long term care insurance; paid vacation, sick leave, and holidays. DAU employees enjoy flexible work schedules, transit subsidy, and the opportunity to telecommute.

For additional information on specific health benefits, life insurance, retirement, etc. please visit: http://www.opm.gov/insure/health/index.asp.

For additional information on the Thrift Savings Plan please visit: http://www.tsp.gov.

For additional Veteran's information please visit: http://www.usajobs.gov/ei/VetPreference.asp or http://www.fedshirevets.gov

Typical courses are 1 to 2 weeks in duration. Instruction is provided in government classroom facilities under the construct of generally seeking to take the instruction to the students.

You will be required to become a member of the Acquisition Corps. DoD instruction 5000.58R specifies qualification standards for Corps membership (waiver of some of these standards is possible in the limited circumstances described in the instruction).

If you are unable to apply online, view the following link for information regarding Alternate Application

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Appropriate experts within the Defense Acquisition University will evaluate applications. Salary determination is based on the requirements of the position as well as the qualifications of the selected applicant as aligned with the evaluation criteria for each Pay Band. Additional information can be found at https://daunet.dau.mil/faculty/Faculty%20Documents/FPES%20Chapter%201%20Civilian%20Faculty%20Plan.pdf.



Pay Band B: Minimum Prerequisites