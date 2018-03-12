Not required

Must be U.S. Citizens or U.S. Nationals.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

The Plate Printer is exposed to potential skin irritations from the inks and solvents used, and the inherent risk of injury involved with operating large machinery with many moving parts. Lifts wiping rolls, paper, etc. weighing up to 34 kg (75 lbs.)



You must show in your experience in online application that you possess the knowledge, skill and abilities to perform the duties of the position. You must meet the screen-out element Ability To Do the Work of the Position Without More than Normal Supervision, normally addressed at the beginning of the online questions. In addition, you must also obtain an average score of two (2) on all other elements for this position as addressed through the online question in order to be considered minimally qualified.



The experience may have been gained in either the public or private sector. Be sure all experience is documented in your resume by indicating place of employment, job title, length of time performing the duties, and the name and contact information for the supervisor. We must be able to verify this experience in your resume in order for you to receive credit.



SUITABILITY, CLEARANCE & REQUIREMENTS: A background investigation will be required for all new hires. Appointment will be subject to the applicant’s successful completion of a background investigation and favorable adjudication. Failure to successfully meet these requirements will be grounds for disqualification in the hiring process. The background investigation process conducted by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing is very thorough. Therefore it is imperative that applicants exercise candor and honesty when answering background questionnaires, especially as it relates to arrest, employment, education, finances, illegal drug use, and/or other criminal history. Falsification discovered in security documents or during the background investigation process may result in an immediate negative suitability determination or immediate revocation of your interim clearance (if applicable).





You must meet the following requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

- We may select from this announcement or any other source to fill one or more vacancies.

- This is a bargaining unit position.

- The facility shuts down annually between Christmas and New Year's Day. Employees must take leave for work days during the shutdown period.



CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

- A one year probationary period may be required.

- Complete a Declaration for Federal Employment to determine your suitability for Federal employment, at the time requested by the agency

- If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so.

- Have your salary sent to a financial institution of your choice by Direct Deposit/Electronic Funds Transfer.

- Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the Form I-9. Federal law requires verification of the identity and employment eligibility of all new hires in the U.S.

- Submit to a drug test prior to your appointment.

- Pass a pre-employment physical examination.

- Wear required safety clothing and/or equipment required by the position. This may include safety shoes, hard hats, hearing protection, gloves, masks, etc.

- Shift Work: This facility operates on a 24 hour per day, three-shift basis. Assignment to a specific shift cannot be guaranteed. The successful applicant must be available to work on all three shifts on a rotational basis.





You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application includes your résumé, responses to the online questions, and required supporting documents. Please be sure that your résumé includes detailed information to support your qualifications for this position; failure to provide sufficient evidence in your resume may result in a “not qualified” determination.



Rating: Your application will be evaluated in the following areas: Ability To Do The Work Of The Position Without More Than Normal Supervision (Screenout), Technical Practices (theoretical, precise, artistic), Ability To Interpret Instructions, Specifications, etc. (other than blueprints), Ability To Use and Maintain Tools and Equipment and Knowledge of Materials. Category rating will be used to rank and select eligible candidates. If qualified, you will be assigned to one of three quality level categories, Gold, Silver, and Bronze depending on your responses to the online questions, regarding your experience, education, and training related to this position. A subject matter expert may be used in the evaluation. Your rating may be lowered if your responses to the online questions are not supported by the education and/or experience described in your application.



Veterans' preference is applied after applicants are assessed. Preference-eligibles will be listed at the top of their assigned category and considered before non-preference-eligibles in that category. Qualified preference-eligibles with a compensable service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest category.



Referral: If you are among the top qualified candidates, your application may be referred to a selecting official for consideration. You may be required to participate in a selection interview. We will not reimburse costs related to the interview such as travel to and from the interview site.



If you are a displaced or surplus Federal employee (eligible for the Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP)/Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP)) you must be assigned the middle category or better to be rated as “well qualified" to receive special selection priority.

