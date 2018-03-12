Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

If selected for this position, you are subject to the completion of a satisfactory background investigation. You will be required to join the DAU Faculty Plan as established by Title 10 of the US Code.This position is in the excepted service (non-career). To access the instructions related to this requirement visit https://daunet.dau.mil/faculty/Faculty%20Documents/FPES%20Chapter%201%20Civilian%20Faculty%20Plan.pdf. Initial appointment is made for a period of four years, conditional upon satisfactory completion of a DAU probationary period of one year. Every year, as part of an annual review, consideration is given to extending the appointment; thus service at DAU can be extended indefinitely. If selected for this position, you MUST be able to begin work within 90 days of acceptance. Permanent Change of Station (PCS) expenses will NOT be paid. Drug Testing: This position may be subject to random drug testing.

Leadership and Resource Management Experience: Experience in managing and accessing the performance of major defense acquisition systems and/or projects including research, development, production and support focused on Contracting, Industrial Property, Purchasing and related fields. Acquisition experience from a government and/or industry perspective in the acquisition of systems, equipment, and services. Emphasis of this experience description is on a demonstrated understanding of the latest changes/issues in DoD acquisition domains and the acquisition professional's role in effective contract management. Experience with the management of an organization's resources relating to its programs and operations, including all resource aspects of DoD's contracting process. Learning Asset Management (Curriculum Development and Knowledge Sharing): Experience in the management or development of learning assets and learning products for Contracting or related specialties to include the continuous assessment, currency, and quality of various types of learning assets and learning products. Experience with distance learning, continuous learning modules, and gaming and simulation. Experience developing and maintaining knowledge sharing resources such as functional communities-of-practice, career field blogs, best practices, performance learning tools, functional guidebooks and handbooks. Mission Assistance/Consulting: Ability to provide mission assistance or consulting in Contract Management in areas related to acquisition management and leadership. Including the ability to enter into an agreement with managers and provide consulting support throughout the entire acquisition process. Including the ability to assist in guiding acquisition strategy development and acquisition planning process (diagnosis, process mapping, goal setting, programmatic problem solving and decision-making, and group or organizational intervention to bring about successful organizational change). Teaching: Experience or demonstrated teaching ability to convey complex managerial, technical and business concepts to students with different backgrounds and experiences. Demonstrated teaching skills for acquisition courses at the senior and executive levels. Ability (or potential) to teach and facilitate learning of adults. This includes: the ability to communicate (orally and in writing) complex managerial development and technical material to students with different backgrounds and experiences; a proficiency in delivery methods such as web-based distance learning, resident classroom, lecture, guided discussions, role plays, problem-based learning, and case studies; the ability to incorporate the learner's experience into the learning process along with the ability to motivate learners to participate actively in the learning process; and the ability to organize information, develop the thought process and relevant threads/themes, define objectives, draw conclusions, maintain audience interest, and effectively facilitate student learning.

DAU has a comprehensive benefits package that includes retirement, social security, and thrift savings; health, life, and long term care insurance; paid vacation, sick leave, and holidays. DAU employees enjoy flexible work schedules, transit subsidy, and the opportunity to telecommute.

Typical courses are 1 to 2 weeks in duration. Instruction is provided in government classroom facilities under the construct of generally seeking to take the instruction to the students.

You will be required to become a member of the Acquisition Corps. DoD instruction 5000.58R specifies qualification standards for Corps membership (waiver of some of these standards is possible in the limited circumstances described in the instruction).

Pay Band B: Minimum Prerequisites

You must possess a Master's Degree in a related area from an accredited college or university and at least 6 years of experience in Contract Management in either a government or industry position. You must have specialized experience directly relating to the specific duties of the position to be filled and must demonstrate that you have the required knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully. At least 1 year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-13 level in the federal service. You must have achieved DAWIA Level III certification Contract Management from the acquisition workforce or have the ability to obtain this certification within 24 months of appointment