Occasional travel - Occasional Travel will be required.

You must be a U.S. citizen

This position is subject to a pre-employment drug test

This position requires the ability to obtain and retain a clearance.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation is authorized.

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT: If selected for this position, you will be required to:



Complete a Public Financial Disclosure report, OGE-278. You will need to provide the information annually.

Complete a one-year SES probationary period (unless already completed).

BACKGROUND INVESTIGATION: A background security investigation is required for all selected individuals. Appointment will be subject to the applicant's successful completion of the security investigation and favorable adjudication. Failure to meet these requirements will be grounds for termination. This position requires the ability to obtain and retain a Public Trust clearance.

Drug Test: This position is subject to a pre-employment drug test and random drug testing during employment.

Demonstrated knowledge of surface transportation laws, regulations, policies, and principles involving the Right-of-Way Program, the Uniform Act, the Federal-aid Highway Program, highway safety, transportation planning and environment design, infrastructure, highway financing, and/or civil rights.

As a basic requirement for entry into the Senior Executive Service (SES), you must provide evidence of progressively responsible leadership experience that is indicative of senior executive level management capability; and that is directly related to the skills and abilities outlined under the Technical Qualifications (TQs) and Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs) listed below.Below are descriptions of the technical qualifications that will be presented to you within the online application. You must clearly demonstrate in your responses how your experience supports each of the TQs.Below are descriptions of the ECQs.Current career SES members, former career SES members with reinstatement eligibility, and SES Candidate Development graduates who have been certified by OPM do NOT need to address the ECQs.ECQ 1 - LEADING CHANGE: This core qualification involves the ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment. Leadership Competencies: Creativity and Innovation, External Awareness, Flexibility, Resilience, Strategic Thinking, VisionECQ 2 - LEADING PEOPLE: This core qualification involves the ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts. Leadership Competencies: Conflict Management, Leveraging Diversity, Developing Others, Team BuildingECQ 3 - RESULTS DRIVEN: This core qualification involves the ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks. Leadership Competencies: Accountability, Customer, Decisiveness, Entrepreneurship, Problem Solving, Technical CredibilityECQ 4 - BUSINESS ACUMEN: This core qualification involves the ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically. Leadership Competencies: Financial Management, Human Capital Management, Technology ManagementECQ 5 - BUILDING COALITIONS: This core qualification involves the ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, State and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals. Leadership Competencies: Partnering, Political Savvy, Influencing/NegotiatingThe following competencies are the foundation for success in each of the Executive Core Qualifications: Interpersonal Skills, Oral Communication, Written Communication, Integrity/Honesty, Continual Learning, and Public Service Motivation. Additional information about the SES and Executive Core Qualifications can be found on the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) SES Website . You are strongly encouraged to review OPMs Guide to SES Qualifications for specific examples and guidance on writing effective ECQ narrative statements.

Statement on Senior Executive Service (SES) Positions

The Senior Executive Service (SES) is a corps of executives selected for their superior leadership qualifications. Members of the SES serve in key positions just below the top Presidential appointees, and are the major link between these appointees and the rest of the federal workforce. Candidates for SES positions must possess both technical qualifications (subject matter expertise) and executive qualifications (leadership and managerial experience). By definition, SES positions are managerial, supervisory, and policy positions classified above the GS15 grade level.



Please Note: If your current SES salary is above the salary range listed for the position, you may be reassigned at your current SES salary.



Veterans’ preference does not apply to the Senior Executive Service.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

An SES reviewing panel will evaluate your application based on the quality and extent of your total accomplishments, experience, and education. Applicants determined to be highly qualified may undergo an interview and a reference check.



If selected, you must be certified by an OPM Qualifications Review Board (QRB) before you can be appointed to the position, unless you are a current career SES member, former career SES member with reinstatement eligibility, or SES Candidate Development graduate and have already been certified by OPM.

