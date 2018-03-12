Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a U.S. citizen

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service

Resume and supporting documents (See How To Apply)

Suitable for Federal employment, determined by a background investigation

May be required to successfully complete a probationary period

Work Schedule: Fulltime

Overtime: Occasionally

Tour of Duty: Flexible

Recruitment Incentives: Not Authorized

Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA): Exempt

Financial Disclosure: Not Required

Telework Eligibility: This position is telework eligible

You may qualify at the GS-13, if you fulfill the following qualifications:

Knowledge of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) threats and U.S. and partner nation counter - WMD capabilities and activities.

Skill in developing and adapting collaborative portals and tools, including web fronts and data input user interfaces, to meet customer information needs.

Ability to communicate complex technical concepts clearly and effectively, both orally and in writing, to a non-technical audience.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoDegree: in operations research; or at least 24 semester hours in a combination of operations research, mathematics, probability, statistics, mathematical logic, science, or subject-matter courses requiring substantial competence in college-level mathematics or statistics. At least 3 of the 24 semester hours must have been in calculus.; ORExperience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.*NOTE: Failure to provide transcripts will result in you being rated ineligible for this position.



Substitution of education may not be used in lieu of specialized experience for this grade level.



You MUST provide transcripts or other documentation to support your educational claims. Unless otherwise stated: (1) unofficial transcripts are acceptable at time of application, or (2) If you are serviced by the office filling this position and your transcripts are on file in your official personnel folder, you are not required to submit. However, it is your responsibility to ensure transcripts are on file.



All materials must be submitted by the closing date of the announcement.



GRADUATE EDUCATION: One academic year of graduate education is considered to be the number of credits hours that your graduate school has determined to represent one academic year of full-time study. Such study may have been performed on a full-time or part-time basis. If you cannot obtain your graduate school's definition of one year of graduate study, 18 semester hours (or 27 quarter hours) should be considered as satisfying the requirement for one year of full-time graduate study.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show that the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: Foreign Education

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): Individuals who have special priority selection rights under ICTAP must be well-qualified for the position to receive consideration for special priority selection. Well qualified is defined as possessing the type and quality of experience that exceeds the position's minimum qualifications, including all selective placement factors and appropriate quality ranking factors. ICTAP eligibles will be considered well qualified prior to Veteran's preference points being added. Federal employees seeking ICTAP eligibility must submit proof that they met the requirements of 5 CFR 330.704. This includes a copy of the agency separation notice, a copy of their most recent Performance Rating and a copy of their most recent SF-50 noting current position, grade level, and duty location. Please annotate your application to reflect that you are applying as an ICTAP eligible. Please visit this link to obtain requirements for applying as an ICTAP eligible applicant. http://www.opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp



Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see https://www.sss.gov/RegVer/wfRegistration.aspx



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.