Occasional travel - Travel is typically less than 15% of the time

Must be a U.S. Citizen

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoYou must have at least one year of specialized experience equivalent in level of difficulty and responsibility to the GS-07 grade level in the Federal service. Specialized experience is defined as supporting management with administrative functions associated with events / protocol and operations activities. Examples of specialized experience include: 1) Providing assistance in events coordination for meetings, visits, ceremonies, briefings, and official functions; 2) Collaborating with supervisor to ensure proper preparation of appropriate arrangements for visitors; and 3) Recommending solutions to higher authority for addressing continuous business process improvement efforts.Planning, organizing, coordinating and executing activities associated with administrative, management, events / protocol and operations activities. Examples of specialized experience include: 1) Managing event support coordination for senior leader meetings, visits, ceremonies, briefings, official functions; 2) Collaborating with cross-functional organization entities to ensure proper preparation for, support to, and execution of appropriate arrangements for numerous distinguished visitors (domestic and international); 3) Recommending solutions to higher authority for addressing continuous business process improvement efforts; and 4) Assisting with the development of implementing instructions and standard operating procedures for business processes.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills, and can provide valuable training and experience that translates to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.This is a non-critical sensitive position which requires a background investigation. The individual selected for this position is required to obtain and maintain a Secret security determination to occupy a non-critical sensitive position within the agency as a condition of employment.

Substitution of Education for Specialized Experience:



GS-09: A master's or equivalent graduate degree or 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree.



GS-11: A Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree or 3 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree.



Equivalent combinations of successfully completed graduate level education and experience may be used to meet total experience requirements. To be creditable, education must have been obtained in an accredited college or university. You must report only attendance and/or degrees from schools accredited by accrediting institutions that are recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

NDU has a comprehensive benefits package that includes retirement, social security, and thrift savings; health, life, and long term care insurance; paid vacation, sick leave, and holidays. NDU employees enjoy flexible work schedules, transit subsidy, and the opportunity to telecommute.



Initial Probationary Period: You will be required to serve an initial probationary period of two years if one has not already been completed.



Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): You must be well qualified for the position to receive special selection priority under the ICTAP. A qualified ICTAP eligible achieving a score of 85 or above will be considered "well qualified". For more information, go to: http://www.opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp#ictap



Special Hiring Authorities: You may be considered for the vacancy if you are eligible for a special appointment authority such as those authorized for the severely disabled; certain Vietnam Era and disabled veterans; volunteers returned from the Peace Corps or Vista, etc. For more information, visit the following OPM websites: USAJOBS Resource Center: http://www.usajobs.gov/ResourceCenter; VetsInfo Guide: http://www.fedshirevets.gov/.



Veterans Employment Opportunities Act (VEOA): Veterans who are preference eligibles or who have been separated from the Armed Forces under honorable conditions after substantially completing an initial 3-year term (not less than 2 years and 11 months) may apply regardless of their current geographical location. Veterans must submit their DD-214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, to be considered under this authority.



Military Spouse Preference (MSP): You may be eligible for MSP, if you are the spouse of an active duty military member and you are ranked among the best qualified for this vacancy.



Reemployed Annuitants: Department of Defense has the authority to hire annuitants without reduction in pay. For more information, go to: http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives/corres/pdf/1400.25-V300.pdf

If you are unable to apply online, view the following link for information regarding Alternate Application.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

HR will review your resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the basic qualification requirements. Applicants meeting the basic requirements will be further evaluated by information provided in the Assessment Questionnaire. If, after reviewing your resume and or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.

The Assessment Questionnaire takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and collects information on your education, training and experience related to the following critical competencies: