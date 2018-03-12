Occasional travel - Occasional travel.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation benefits provided.

Completion of Confidential Financial Disclosure may be required.



Employment Conditions.



Employee may be relocated to any duty location to meet management needs.



High Risk Position - Background Investigation (BI) required.



Registration with the Selective Service.



U.S. Citizenship is required.

Qualifying experience may be obtained in the private or public sector. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g. Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic, religious spiritual; community; student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Additional qualifications information can be found here In order to qualify, applicants must possess one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS/CG-15 level in the Federal service or above. Specialized experience is experience providing guidance to senior-level officials, developing and/or implementing agency-wide and/or division specific initiatives, preparing and administering an operating budget, financial management, performing workforce planning, and/or managing human capital needs.

There is no substitution of education for the experience for this position.





If selected, you may be required to serve a probationary period.



If selected, you may be required to serve a supervisory/managerial probationary period.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume and the online assessment questionnaire will be reviewed to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements outlined in this announcement. Therefore, it is imperative that your resume contain sufficiently detailed information upon which to make the qualification.



Your resume will also be evaluated to measure your responses to the assessment questions. If you rated yourself higher on the questionnaire than what is supported by your resume, your overall qualifications assessment may be adversely affected.



If you are found qualified, you will be placed in one of three categories: Best Qualified, Highly Qualified, or Qualified. These category assignments are a measure of the degree in which your background and responses to the assessment questions match the competencies/knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSAs) listed below. Within these categories, candidates eligible for veterans' preference will receive selection priority over non-veterans.



1. Knowledge of federal regulations, policies related to federal budget development sufficient to manage and lead annual budget formulation and execution including financial planning for ongoing, new and emerging programs.



2. Knowledge of theoretical and practical leadership theories and practices to manage and provide executive leadership.



3. Skill in vendor management, workforce planning, budgeting and financial management.



4. Ability to deal effectively with controversial matters, such as sensitive personnel issues which may involve union negotiations to effectively address and resolve matters.



5. Skill in applying management principles, budget integration planning, supervisory, and administrative principles, policies, and practices.



You do not need to respond separately to these KSAs. Your answers to the online questionnaire and resume will serve as responses to the KSAs.

