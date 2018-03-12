Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

US Citizenship is required.

Suitable for Federal employment, determined by background investigation.

Direct Deposit of pay is required.

Selective Service registration required for male applicants, unless exempt.

Status candidates must meet time-in-grade (see Qualifications).

Position requires an annual financial disclosure.

Position requires initial drug test and subsequent random testing.

Position requires an initial and annual physical examination.

Position requires possession and maintenance of a valid motor vehicle operator license.

Position requires successful completion of the Basic Criminal Investigation Training.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Nolevel, you must meet the following qualifications: One year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-11 level. Specialized experience is that which has equipped the applicant with the competencies to successfully perform the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the position to be filled. Specialized experience for this position includes but is not limited to a comprehensive knowledge of Federal law enforcement investigative techniques to independently conduct criminal investigations related to violations of Federal laws, fraud, waste and abuse; and executing and coordinating criminal enforcement programs.level, you must meet the following qualifications: One year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-12 level. Specialized experience is that which has equipped the applicant with the competencies to successfully perform the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the position to be filled. Specialized experience for this position includes but is not limited to an expert knowledge and understanding of Federal law enforcement techniques to independently conduct criminal investigations related to violations of Federal laws, fraud, waste and abuse; plan, oversee, and evaluate complex and sensitive investigations; and serve as a lead on coordinating investigative activities. Only experience and education obtained by the closing date of this announcement will be considered.: Current career or career-conditional employees of the Federal government, or former career or career-conditional employees, who have a break in service of less than one year, are required to meet the time-in-grade restriction of one year of Federal experience at the next lower grade, with few exceptions outlined in 5 CFR 300.603(b).A written test is not required.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.Selectee must successfully complete or have successfully completed the Basic Criminal Investigator Training Program course at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) or equivalent program. (Please provide proof of completion). Basic Criminal Investigation Training is a condition of employement and must be successfully completed within 12 months of employment.The duties of positions in this series require moderate to arduous physical exertion involving walking and standing, use of firearms, and exposure to inclement weather. Manual dexterity with comparatively free motion of finger, wrist, elbow, shoulder, hip, and knee joints is required. Arms, hands, legs, and feet must be sufficiently intact and functioning in order that applicants may perform the duties satisfactorily. Sufficiently good vision in each eye, with or without correction, is required to perform the duties satisfactorily. Near vision, corrective lenses permitted, must be sufficient to read printed material the size of typewritten characters. Hearing loss, as measured by an audiometer, must not exceed 35 decibels at 1000, 2000, and 3000 Hz levels. Since the duties of these positions are exacting and responsible, and involve activities under trying conditions, applicants must possess emotional and mental stability. Any physical condition that would cause the applicant to be a hazard to himself/herself, or others is disqualifying. If selected, you must pass a pre-employment medical examination -- unless you are already working in a position covered under 5 USC 8336(c) with another Federal agency and have passed a medical examination within 2 years.You may be required to carry a firearm while performing duties of this position. Maintaining firearm proficiency on a monthly basis is mandatory. Any person who has been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence cannot lawfully possess a firearm or ammunition [Title 18, U.S.C., Section 922(g)(9)]. A "misdemeanor crime of domestic violence" is generally defined under the statute as any offense involving the use or attempted use of physical force, or the threatened use of a deadly weapon, committed by the victim's current or former domestic partner, parent, or guardian. The term "convicted", as defined in the statute, excludes any person whose conviction has been expunged, set aside, or pardoned or any person whose civil rights have been restored unless the pardon, expungement or restoration of civil rights expressly prohibits the possession of firearms or ammunition. Candidates who have been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence within the meaning of the referenced statute are not qualified for this position. Candidates under consideration will be required to certify whether they have ever been convicted of such an offense. False or fraudulent information provided by candidates is criminally punishable by fine or imprisonment [Title 18, U.S.C., Section 1001].This position is covered by the 1996 Lautenberg Amendment to the Gun Control Act of 1968. A person convicted of a misdemeanor or felony crime of domestic violence ins not eligible for the position.Incumbent must possess and maintain a valid motor vehicle operator's license. Proof of license will be required upon selection.LEAP is approved for Criminal Investigator positions to compensate employees for unscheduled duty in excess of the 40-hour workweek. As part of this Act, the incumbent is required to work an additional 2 hours per day (10 hour workday) in order to receive the 25% Availability Pay allowance that this Act specifies.This position is covered by the special retirement provisions for Federal Law Enforcement Officers (LEO). Candidates without previous LEO service must be under age 37. Those with current or prior federal LEO coverage will be considered only if they can demonstrate that they will have completed 20 years of covered service by mandatory retirement age of 57 (this requirement is waived for qualified preference eligible Veterans).Must maintain requirements to qualify for LEO retirement coverage (5 USC 8336(c) and 5 USC 8412(d)).

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

Telework Suitability:

The duties of this position are suitable for occasional telework & the selectee may be allowed to telework with supervisor approval if they meet the eligibility criterion in the 2010 Telework Act.



Stipulations of Employment:



Selection may require completion of a 1-year probationary period.



Position is subject to a negative drug test prior to entrance on duty & random drug testing while you occupy the position.



If selected, you will be required to obtain a physical examination by a licensed physician certifying your ability to perform the duties of this position.



If selected, you will be required to file a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 450).



Work Schedule:

This position allows for a flexible work schedule.



Miscellaneous: PBGC uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, please visit http://www.uscis.gov/e-verify.



If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application: https://help.usastaffing.gov/Apply/index.php?title=Alternate_Application_Information



This vacancy announcement may be used to fill similar positions within 90 days.



If selection is made below the full performance level, promotion up to the full performance level may be made without further competition. However, promotion(s) will depend on the performance of the incumbent and are not guaranteed.

