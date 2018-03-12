Counsel, CG-905-15
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Occasional travel - Occasional overnight travel may be required.
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
Bar membership required.
Completion of Confidential Financial Disclosure may be required.
Moderate Risk Position - Minimum Background Investigation (MBI) required.
Registration with the Selective Service.
U.S. Citizenship is required.
Applicants must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to the grade 14 level or higher in the Federal service.
Specialized experience is experience as an attorney, analyzing legislation related to financial-services or other legislation affecting government agency policies and procedures, and analyzing and drafting regulations, policies, legal memoranda, opinion letters, and other legal documents, related to the Federal Deposit Insurance Act or other banking /financial services laws.
There is no substitution of education for the experience for this position.
To read about your rights and responsibilities as an applicant for Federal employment, click here.
If selected, you may be required to serve a trial period.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Your resume will be reviewed, including the online assessment questionnaire, to assess your ability to perform this job. Top ranked candidates will be referred to the selecting official for further review and consideration. Candidates who are eligible for veterans' preference will receive consideration. If you rated yourself higher than what is supported by your resume, your overall qualifications assessment may be adversely affected.
The assessment questionnaire is designed to measure your ability in the following competencies/knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSAs):
- Knowledge of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and implementing regulations. Knowledge of legislation and financial institution regulatory laws to generate and apply new rulemakings, opinions, and legal policy to issues.
- Ability to provide senior management officials and policymakers, as well as Congressional representatives of other agencies and other policy officials, with authoritative legal analyses, advice, and assistance on the most complex, controversial, and precedent-setting issues.
- Skill in drafting legislative analyses and summaries, legal memoranda, legal opinions, regulations, and other legal documents, as well as talking points/briefing bullets for senior officials.
- Knowledge of insured depository institution examination procedures, institution practices and procedures, and FDIC policies, practices, and procedures.
To preview questions please click here. Read more Security clearance Public Trust - Background Investigation
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New