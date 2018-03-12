Occasional travel - Occasional overnight travel may be required.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Bar membership required.



Completion of Confidential Financial Disclosure may be required.



Moderate Risk Position - Minimum Background Investigation (MBI) required.

Qualifying experience may be obtained in the private or public sector. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g. Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic, religious spiritual; community; student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Additional qualifications information can be found here Applicants must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to the grade 14 level or higher in the Federal service.Specialized experience is experience as an attorney, analyzing legislation related to financial-services or other legislation affecting government agency policies and procedures, and analyzing and drafting regulations, policies, legal memoranda, opinion letters, and other legal documents, related to the Federal Deposit Insurance Act or other banking /financial services laws.There is no substitution of education for the experience for this position.

The assessment questionnaire is designed to measure your ability in the following competencies/knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSAs):



Knowledge of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and implementing regulations. Knowledge of legislation and financial institution regulatory laws to generate and apply new rulemakings, opinions, and legal policy to issues. Ability to provide senior management officials and policymakers, as well as Congressional representatives of other agencies and other policy officials, with authoritative legal analyses, advice, and assistance on the most complex, controversial, and precedent-setting issues. Skill in drafting legislative analyses and summaries, legal memoranda, legal opinions, regulations, and other legal documents, as well as talking points/briefing bullets for senior officials. Knowledge of insured depository institution examination procedures, institution practices and procedures, and FDIC policies, practices, and procedures.