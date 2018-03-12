Not required

U.S. citizen

Suitable for Federal Employment

You may be required to complete a Financial Disclosure (OGE-450)

Registered for Selective Service System. If applicable (www.sss.gov)

You Must Sign a Pathways Agreement

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

This is an open and continuous announcement for 90 days. The applicants that have applied for this position by 03/20/18 will be reviewed and the applicants that are eligible will be referred to the selecting official for further consideration.



If there are more positions to fill, additional referral list will be created.

Degree: that included 15 semester hours in statistics (or in mathematics and statistics, provided at least 6 semester hours were in statistics), and 9 additional semester hours in one or more of the following: physical or biological sciences, medicine, education, or engineering; or in the social sciences including demography, history, economics, social welfare, geography, international relations, social or cultural anthropology, health sociology, political science, public administration, psychology, etc. Credit toward meeting statistical course requirements should be given for courses in which 50 percent of the course content appears to be statistical methods, e.g., courses that included studies in research methods in psychology or economics such as tests and measurements or business cycles, or courses in methods of processing mass statistical data such as tabulating methods or electronic data processing.

-OR-

Combination of education and experience: courses as shown in A above, plus appropriate experience or additional education. The experience should have included a full range of professional statistical work such as (a) sampling, (b) collecting, computing, and analyzing statistical data, and (c) applying statistical techniques such as measurement of central tendency, dispersion, skewness, sampling error, simple and multiple correlation, analysis of variance, and tests of significance.

You must be a Recent College Graduate from qualifying institutions within two years of degree or certifications (Veterans precluded by their military service obligation will have up to six years to apply).To qualify for the band II (GS-9 level), you must meet the basic requirements listed above and have one year of specialized experience equivalent to the next lower grade (GS-7 level) or band II.Examples of specialized experience include (Graduate studies or equivalent): writing and presenting information related to statistics and statistical research; utilizing statistical software to apply statistical techniques; compiling and assembling economic/statistical material; evaluating and developing statistical aspects of surveys.2 years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a master's degree or master's or equivalent graduate degree.In addition to meeting the Basic Entry Requirements above, applicants must have the experience listed below.You must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to the next lower grade/band (GS-9) equivalent level or band II.Examples of specialized experience include (Graduate studies or equivalent): writing and presenting information related to statistics and statistical research; utilizing statistical software to apply statistical techniques; compiling and assembling economic/statistical material; evaluating and developing statistical aspects of surveys; experience with SAS language and experience in leading groups.3 years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. degree or Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional, philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation will be reviewed to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for the position. If you meet the minimum qualifications stated in the job opportunity announcement, we will compare your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation to your responses on the scored occupational questionnaire (True/False, Yes/No, Multiple Choice questions). Your resume and/or optional cover letter must support your responses to the scored occupational questionnaire, or your score may be lowered. The best-qualified candidates will be identified for referral to the hiring manager and may be invited for an interview.



How you will be evaluated for preference eligibility: Within each category, those entitled to veterans' preference will be listed at the top of the pre-defined category for which they are placed.



The scored occupational questionnaire will evaluate you on the following competencies; please do not provide a separate written response:



The following competencies are desirable at the full performance level of this position Band III.



● Knowledge of statistics and of the techniques and methods of statistical research.



● Ability to write about statistics and statistical research, and the ability to communicate in person to general and specialist audiences.



● Ability to use statistical software to apply statistical techniques.



● Knowledge of International economics; skills using and analyzing data for international trade and direct investment.



● Knowledge of sampling theory and methods; statistical disclosure control techniques; and estimation and imputation methods.



