You must be a U.S. citizen or national.

Complete the initial online assessment and USAHire Assessment, if required

You must be able to pass a background investigation (NACI).

You may be required to serve a 1 year probationary period.

Only education and experience obtained by the closing date of this announcement will be considered.

This position provides 24x7 hands-on onsite support which may include executing projects outside of standard business hours.

Must be able to lift equipment weighing up to 100 pounds.

One year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-07 within the Federal service (or equivalent in an alternate pay system) monitoring and updating IT systems and networks; installing and implementing IT security programs; and troubleshooting customer problems on various pieces of hardware and software. In addition, you must possess IT related experience in the following competencies: Attention to Detail - Is thorough when performing work and conscientious about attending to detail; Customer Service - Works with clients and customers (that is, any individuals who use or receive the services or products that your work unit produces, including the general public, individuals who work in the agency, other agencies, or organizations outside the Government) to assess their needs, provide information or assistance, resolve their problems, or satisfy their expectations; knows about available products and services; is committed to providing quality products and services; Oral Communication - Expresses information (for example, ideas or facts) to individuals or groups effectively, taking into account the audience and nature of the information (for example, technical, sensitive, controversial); makes clear and convincing oral presentations; listens to others, attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately; Problem Solving - Identifies problems; determines accuracy and relevance of information; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluate alternatives, and to make recommendations. Your resume must fully document how you meet both the specialized experience and each of the listed competencies. - OR -

Two years of progressively higher level education leading to a Master's degree in computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management or degree that provided a minimum of 24 semester hours in one or more of the fields identified above and required the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks.The following are preferred, though not required:

CompTIA: A+CE; Network + CE; Security + CE;

ITIL

COBIT

Microsoft Certified Professional: Windows; Active Directory

The following certifications are preferred but not required:

ARE YOU USING YOUR EDUCATION TO QUALIFY? You MUST provide transcripts or other documentation to support your educational claims. Unless otherwise stated: (1) unofficial transcripts are acceptable, or (2) you may submit a list with all of your courses, grades, semester, year, and credit for the course. All materials must be submitted by the closing date of the announcement.



Foreign Education: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show that the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit:http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus- forrecog.html . You must provide translated transcripts.

If you are a veteran with preference eligibility and you are claiming 5-points veterans' preference, you must submit a copy of your DD-214 or other proof of eligibility. If you are claiming 10-point veterans' preference, you must also submit an SF-15, "Application for 10-Point Veterans' Preference" plus the proof required by that form. For more information on veterans' preference see http://www.fedshirevets.gov/job/vetpref/index.aspx



Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service



The Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP) and Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP)

provide eligible displaced Federal competitive service employees with selection priority over other candidates for competitive service vacancies. To be qualified you must submit appropriate documentation (a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting current position, grade level, and duty location) and be rated well-qualified by scoring 85 or better on the assessment. Additional information about ICTAP and CTAP eligibility is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website



Reasonable Accommodation Requests: If you believe you have a disability (i.e., physical or mental), covered by the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 as amended and Americans with Disabilities Act 1990 as amended, that would interfere with completing the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments, you will be granted the opportunity to request a reasonable accommodation in your online application. Requests for Reasonable Accommodations for the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments and appropriate supporting documentation for Reasonable Accommodation must be received prior to starting the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments. Decisions on requests for Reasonable Accommodations are made on a case-by-case basis. If you meet the minimum qualifications of the position, after notification of the adjudication of your request, you will receive an email invitation to complete the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments. You must complete all assessments within 48 hours of receiving the URL to access the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments. To determine if you need a Reasonable Accommodation, please review the Procedures for Requesting a Reasonable Accommodation for Online Assessments here: https://help.stage.usastaffing.gov/Apply/images/1/14/USA_Hire_Reasonable_Accommodation_FAQs_-_01- 26-17.pdf

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, a review of the best-qualified applications will be conducted. The résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against the applicant's responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine if the applicant is qualified for this job. If, after reviewing the applicant's résumé and supporting documentation, a determination is made that the applicant has inflated his/her qualifications and/or experience, the applicant may lose consideration for this position and/or the applicant's score may be adjusted to more accurately reflect his/her skills and abilities. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



Eligible candidates will be assigned to a quality category: Best Qualified, Well Qualified, or Qualified. Candidates in the highest category will be referred to the hiring agency. The Category Rating process does not add veterans' preference points but protects the rights of veterans by placing them ahead of non-preference eligibles within each category. Preference eligibles who meet the minimum qualification requirements and who have a compensable service connected disability of at least 10 percent must be listed in the highest quality category (except in the case of scientific or professional positions at the GS-09 level or higher.)



Your qualifications will be evaluated based on your responses to the online assessments completed during the application process. You will be assessed on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):