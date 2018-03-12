Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

To qualify for this position, applicants must meet the specialized experience* as described below:Specialized Experience: Experience that has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position typically in or directly related to administering defined contribution benefits, and is equivalent to the work performed at the next lower grade level.GS:13 One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-12 grade level in the Federal service.The Specialized Experience is defined as experience which involves planning, implementing, managing, and administering defined contribution retirement benefits, policies, procedures, and service delivery functions and issues. Experience providing advice, and recommendations to key stakeholder on defined contribution programs, policies, procedures, and service delivery; developing written guidance on proposed changes to benefit policies, procedures and service delivery, as well as guidance on post-implementation issues.*Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations. Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.A full year of work is considered to be 35-40 hours of work per week. Part-time experience will be credited on the basis of time actually spent in appropriate activities. Applicants wishing to receive credit for such experience must indicate clearly the nature of their duties and responsibilities in each position and the number of hours a week spent in such employment.Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):Knowledge of public and private sector defined contribution plans and the functions and activities of these programs, specifically those involving processing of loans, withdrawals, and various other transactions.Knowledge and mastery of major defined contribution program, operational, and service delivery features, sufficient to function as a recognized expert and to independently plan and carry out defined contribution programs and services.Works with contractors, vendors, individuals within the Agency, representatives from other government agencies, participants, and other third parties (that is, any individuals who use or receive TSP services including) to assess their needs, provide information or assistance, resolve their problems, or satisfy their expectations; knows about available services; is committed to providing quality services.Skill in written communications, in order to prepare written responses, materials, analyses, presentations, reports, and other documents that explain highly complex technical program features to Agency officials and various non-technical audiences in a clear, concise, and understandable manner.Ability to research, compile, and analyze information and data from a variety of sources, and the ability to draw conclusions, summarize results, and make appropriate recommendations that impact the Agency and the way it conducts its mission responsibilities.

The Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes paid time off*, life insurance, health benefits, and participation in the 3-tier Federal Retirement System. The Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board also has wonderful benefits and work/life-balance flexibilities that may be right for you. We offer:

Flexible Work Schedule options: FRTIB offers two flexible work schedules, the Gliding Schedule and the Flexible 5-4/9 Schedule. Employees on the Gliding Schedule must arrive between 7 am and 9:30 am and work 8 hours plus a 30-minute unpaid lunch period. Employees on the Flexible 5-4/9 Schedule work eight 9-hour days and one 8-hour day (plus the 30-minute unpaid lunch period) in each biweekly pay period and receive one scheduled day off; and must arrive between 6:30 am and 9:30 am on 9-hour days; or 7 am and 9:30 am on the 8-hour day;

Limited Telework opportunities;

Employee Assistance Program: The program provides employees with free confidential assistance for help with personal issues that may be affecting work life. The program also provides consultation to supervisors who are trying to best help an employee with performance and/or attendance problems. More information on the Employee Assistance Program can be found on the Federal Occupational Health website;

Work Life 4 You: FRTIB provides all employees and their family members with access to the Federal Occupational Health managed referral and information service to assist in dealing with Life, Family, Health, Education, Work, and Finance. This service is provided at no cost to the employee;

*Annual and Sick Leave (paid time off): Employees of the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board (FRTIB) accrue both annual and sick leave depending on years of service with the Federal government. Annual leave may be used for vacation or other personal reasons. Sick leave may be used when you are ill, when you have a doctor, dental, or optical appointment, or when you need to provide care to an ill family member. More information can be found on OPM's website;

Fitness Center: FRTIB employees, at no cost, have access to the fitness center conveniently located on the main level of the building featuring state of the art weight training and cardiovascular equipment;

Extensive Training programs and tools supportive of enhancing organization effectiveness and employee development;

A monthly transit subsidy for a portion of your commuting costs to help defray the commuting costs of employees who use mass transportation, including commuter bus, Metrorail or Metrobus, or commuter rail systems;

Child Care Program: FRTIB's childcare subsidy program offers up to $600 in monthly subsidy paid to qualified child care providers of employees meeting the eligibility requirements; and

Student loan repayment or recruitment bonus, when applicable.

FRTIB offices are conveniently located within a few blocks of the Union Station metro station. In addition, private parking is available in the building at the posted daily and monthly rates. Read more

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

