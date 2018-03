Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required for this position.

Must be a U.S. Citizen or National

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service

Suitable for Federal employment, determined by a background investigation

May be required to successfully complete a probationary period

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoA. Degree: accounting; or a degree in a related field such as business administration, finance, or public administration that included or was supplemented by 24 semester hours in accounting. The 24 hours may include up to 6 hours of credit in business law. (The term "accounting" means accounting and/or auditing in this standard. Similarly, "accountant" should be interpreted, generally, as "accountant and/or auditor.") (You must provide college or university transcripts to verify your academic accomplishments.) ORB. Four years of experience in accounting, or an equivalent combination of accounting experience, college-level education, and training that provided professional accounting knowledge with a background that also includes one of the following:(1) Twenty-four semester hours in accounting or auditing courses of appropriate type and quality. This can include up to 6 hours in business law; or(2) A certificate as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) or a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), obtained through written examination; or(3) Completion of the requirements for a degree that included substantial course work in accounting or auditing, e.g., 15 semester hours, but that does not fully satisfy the 24-semester hour requirement of paragraph A, provided that (a) the applicant has successfully worked at the full-performance level in accounting, auditing, or a related field, e.g., valuation engineering of financial institution examining; (b) a panel of at least two higher level professional accountants and of related and underlying fields that equals in breadth, depth, currency, and level of advancement that which is normally associated with successful competition of the 4-year course of study described in paragraph A; and (c) except for literal non conformance to the requirement of 24 semester hours in accounting, the applicant's education, training, and experience fully meet the specialized requirements.Applicants must have at least one year of experience at the GS-12 level performing duties such as: serving as an auditor; developing individual audit plans and conducting performance audits in compliance with Generally Accepted Government Auditing Standards.One year at the GS-12 level is required to meet the time-in-grade requirements for the GS 13 level.You must meet all qualification and eligibility requirements within 30 days of the closing date of this announcement.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.



This position has a basic education requirement listed under the Qualifications section of this announcement.

Relocation expenses will not be paid.



The full performance level of this position is GS-13.



This job opportunity announcement may be used to fill additional similar vacancies across OPM.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the job qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified for this job, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the Occupational Questionnaire. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this job. Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):



Ability to apply, adapt, or modify audit procedures and techniques

Communication

Knowledge of auditing and accounting concepts

All qualified Non Competitive applicants and the best qualified Merit Promotion applicants will be referred to the hiring manager for consideration.These programs apply to employees who have been involuntarily separated from a Federal service position within the competitive service or Federal service employees whose positions have been deemed surplus or no longer needed. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: 1) meet CTAP or ICTAP eligibility criteria; 2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score ofor above based on the competencies listed above; and 3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your CTAP or ICTAP eligibility. For more information: http://www.opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp Read more Security clearance Public Trust - Background Investigation