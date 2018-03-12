US Citizenship is required.

Designated or Random Drug Testing required.

Security Investigation

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

SPECIAL INFO:

As a condition of employment at NGA, persons being considered for employment must meet NGA fitness for employment standards.



- U.S. Citizenship Required

- Security Clearance (Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information)

- Polygraph Test Required

- Position Subject to Drug Testing

- Two Year Probationary Period

- Direct Deposit Required

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

You must be able to obtain and retain a Top Secret security clearance with access to Sensitive Compartmented Information. In addition, you are subject to a Counterintelligence Polygraph examination in order to maintain access to Top Secret information. All employees are subject to a periodic examination on a random basis in order to determine continued eligibility. Refusal to take the examination may result in denial of access to Top Secret information, SAP, and/or unescorted access to SCIFs.



Employees with SCI access and who are under NGA cognizance are required to submit a Security Financial Disclosure Report, SF-714, on an annual basis in order to determine continued eligibility. Failure to comply may negatively impact continued access to Top Secret information, Information Systems, SAP, and/or unescorted access to SCIFs.



NGA utilizes all processes and procedures of the Defense Civilian Intelligence Personnel System (DCIPS). Non-executive NGA employees are assigned to five distinct pay bands based on the type and scope of work performed. The employee's base salary is established within their assigned pay band based on their unique qualifications. A performance pay process is conducted each year to determine a potential base pay salary increase and/or bonus. An employee's annual performance evaluation is a key factor in the performance pay process. Employees on term or temporary appointments are not eligible to apply for internal assignment opportunity notices. This position is a DCIPS position in the Excepted Service under 10 U.S.C. 1601. DoD Components with DCIPS positions apply Veterans' Preference to preference eligible candidates as defined by Section 2108 of Title 5 USC, in accordance with the procedures provided in DoD Instruction 1400.25, Volume 2005, DCIPS Employment and Placement. If you are an external applicant claiming veterans' preference, as defined by Section 2108 of Title 5 U.S.C., you must self-identify your eligibility in our ERecruit application.

MANDATORY QUALIFICATION CRITERIA: For this particular job, applicants must meet all competencies reflected under the Mandatory Qualification Criteria to include education (if required). Online resumes must demonstrate qualification by providing specific examples and associated results, in response to the announcement's mandatory criteria specified in this vacancy announcement: 1. Perform scientific analysis, computer networking and statistical analysis. 2. Ability to learn new technologies. 3. Computer system background in MS Windows office applications, UNIX, UNIX scripting, FORTRAN, C, C++, UML, STK, MATLAB or MATHEMATICA. 4. Experience with computer and operating systems, computer networking, and/ or database management. EDUCATION REQUIREMENT: A. Education: Bachelor's degree in Geodesy, Mathematics, Physical Science, or a related discipline that includes at least 30 semester (45 quarter) hours of coursework in any combination of Astronomy, Computer Science, Engineering Science, Geodesy, Geology, Geomatics, Geophysics, Mathematics, Orbital Mechanics, Physical Science, Physics, Remote Sensing, or Surveying. Coursework must include differential equations and integral calculus. -OR- B. Combination of Education and Experience: A minimum of 30 semester (45 quarter) hours of coursework in any area listed in option A plus experience that demonstrates the ability to successfully perform the duties associated with this work. As a rule, every 30 semester (45 quarter) hours of college work is equivalent to one year of experience. Candidates should show that their combination of education and experience totals 4 years. -OR- C. Experience: Six years of experience in conducting work related to satellite operations, GPS surveying, Geodesy, Geophysics, or Wide Area Network analysis. PHYSICAL REQUIREMENT: Distinguish principal colors and shades/hues of principal colors; Near visual acuity of 20/20 or better with or without corrective lenses; Far visual acuity of 20/60 or better binocular with or without corrective lenses.

DESIRABLE QUALIFICATION CRITERIA: In addition to the mandatory qualifications, experience in the following is desired:



1. Experience communicating in writing, orally or in sign language. 2. Experience in applying knowledge to solve technical problems. 3. Experience in managing multiple priorities in an environment where timelines frequently change. 4. Experience in making timely, quality decisions as well as dealing with ambiguity. OTHER REQUIREMENTS: The MSNCC is monitored 24x7 and shift work/rotations, within this position, may be required. Shift rotations may be required. Weekend and Holiday shifts may be required. Occasional travel may be required. Once employed with GNSS, the employee will be deemed Emergency Essential and will not be subject to facility closures or reporting delays; employee must report for duty on time due to shift and mission requirements.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants are NOT required to submit a cover letter. The entire cover letter cannot exceed the specified limits provided in the Cover Letter field (3,000 characters). Pages exceeding this limit will not be considered. THE COVER LETTER IS RECOMMENDED BUT IS NOT REQUIRED FOR EMPLOYMENT CONSIDERATION WITH THE NATIONAL GEOSPATIAL-INTELLIGENCE AGENCY.

APPLICANT EVALUATION PROCESS: Applicants will be evaluated for this job opportunity in three stages:



1) All applicants will be evaluated using the Mandatory Qualification Criteria,

2) Qualified applicants will then be evaluated by an expert or panel of experts using a combination of qualification criteria to determine the best-qualified candidates,

3) Best-qualified applicants may then be further evaluated through an interview process.



Applicants are encouraged to carefully review the Assignment Description, Additional Information Provided By the Selecting Official, and the Qualification Requirements; and then construct their resumes to highlight their most relevant and significant experience and education for this job opportunity. This description should include examples that detail the level and complexity of the performed work. Applicants are encouraged to provide any education information referenced in the announcement. If education is listed as a mandatory requirement, only degrees obtained from an institution accredited by an accrediting organization recognized by the Secretary, US Department of Education will be accepted.



In accordance with section 9902(h) of title 5, United States Code, annuitants reemployed in the Department of Defense shall receive full annuity and salary upon appointment. They shall not be eligible for retirement contributions, participation in the Thrift Savings Plan, or a supplemental or redetermined annuity for the reemployment period. Discontinued service retirement annuitants (i.e., retired under section 8336(d)(1) or 8414(b)(1)(A) of title 5, United States Code) appointed to the Department of Defense may elect to be subject to retirement provisions of the new appointment as appropriate. (See DoD Instruction 1400.25, Volume 300, at http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives.)



All candidates will be considered without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital status, disability, or sexual orientation.



NGA provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. Applications will only be accepted online. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify us at recruitment@nga.mil. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be on a case-by-case basis.