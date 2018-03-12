50% or less - Travel will be required up to 25% of the time.

You must be a U.S. citizen to apply for this position

You must successfully pass a background investigation

Selective Service registration required

Current Federal employees must meet time-in-grade requirements

You must be able to obtain a Top Secret/SCI security clearance

Occasional survey work will require the wearing of personal protective equipment, and may involve exposure to dust, fumes, and hazardous materials.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoHave at least one year of full-time specialized experience equivalent to the GS-9 grade level in the federal government performing the following duties: planning and executing counter-improvised explosive device (IED) capability enhancing programs, products, or services; developing and executing voluntary programs to increase awareness and reporting of suspicious purchases; delivering portions of IED awareness and preparedness (prevention, protection, mitigation, and response) training; assessing and analyzing counter-IED capabilities; assisting with multi-jurisdictional exercises involving IEDs; developing and delivering IED/counter-IED intelligence and information products; preparing portions of decision papers, reports, plans, guidance, and analyses; serving as Project Manager (PM) responsible for organizing work, setting priorities, establishing goals, and determining strategies and resource requirements to achieve them; performing segments of the duties of Contracting Officer Representative (COR) which includes managing and executing contracts within established cost, schedule, and performance; and developing networks and building alliances in the counter-IED community.;Have successfully completed a Ph.D. or three full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree in an accredited college or university in a field that provided the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work. Such fields include personnel security, security operations, or law enforcement.;Have a combination of experience described above and education described above. When combining education and experience, convert quarter hours to semester hours by multiplying by the fraction 2/3. Divide graduate semester hours in excess of 36 by 18 (or whatever number of units your school uses to denote one graduate academic year.) Divide your total number of months of specialized experience by 12; finally, add the two percentages. The total must equal at least 100 percent to qualify. Only the graduate education in excess of 18 semester hours may be combined with experience to qualify for this grade level.Have at least one year of full-time specialized experience equivalent to the GS-11 grade level in the federal government performing the following duties: planning and executing counter-improvised explosive device (IED) capability enhancing programs, products, and services; assessing and analyzing counter-IED capabilities; executing multi-jurisdictional exercises involving IEDs; developing and delivering IED/counter-IED intelligence and information products for training to internal and external stakeholders; serving as a project manager to provide oversight and guidance, coordinate project tasks, establish goals and ensure project completion; managing contracts and deliverables while maintaining budgetary constraints; preparing decision papers, reports, plans, guidance, and analyses; writing speeches, memoranda and talking points for leadership; and developing networks and building alliances in the counter-IED community.National Service Experience (i.e., volunteer experience): Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.Current or Former Political Appointees: The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must authorize employment offers made to current or former political appointees. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C, Non-career SES or Presidential Appointee employee in the Executive Branch, you must disclose this information to the Human Resources Office.Qualifications Must Be MetThe qualification requirements listed above must be met by the closing date of this announcement.Time-in-GradeCurrent federal employees must have served 52 weeks at the next lower grade level or equivalent grade band in the federal service. The time-in-grade requirement must be met by closing date of this announcement.Submit a copy of your most recent Notification of Personnel Action (SF-50) that demonstrates your eligibility for consideration, e.g., length of time you have been in your current/highest grade (examples of appropriate SF-50s include promotions, with-in grade/range increases); your current promotion potential; proof of permanent appointment if applying based on an interchange agreement; etc.

Are you qualifying based on education? Submit a copy of your college transcript (unofficial is acceptable) or a list of coursework with hours completed. Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet Federal qualification requirements if you can show that your foreign education is comparable to education received in accredited educational institutions in the United States. For example, specific courses accepted for college-level credit by an accredited U.S. college or university, or foreign education evaluated by an organization recognized for accreditation by the Department of Education as education equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. college or university. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence with your application. See Recognition of Foreign Qualifications for more information.

New employees must serve a one year probationary period.



All applicants tentatively selected for or transferring to, employment with NPPD are required to submit to a drug test for illegal drug use prior to receiving a final job offer. After appointment, you may be subject to random drug testing for illegal drug use.



DHS offers competitive salaries and an attractive benefits package, including: health, dental, vision, life, and long-term care insurance; retirement plan; Thrift Savings Plan [similar to a 401(k)]; Flexible Spending Account; Employee Assistance Program; personal leave days; and paid federal holidays. Other benefits may include: flexible work schedules; telework; tuition reimbursement; transportation subsidies; uniform allowance; health and wellness programs; and fitness centers. DHS is committed to employee development and offers a variety of employee training and developmental opportunities. For more information, go to the DHS Careers website and select Benefits. Disabled veteran leave will be available to any Federal employee hired on or after November 5, 2016, who is a veteran with a service-connected disability rating of 30 percent or more.



This position has been designated exempt from bargaining unit representation under the national security provision of 5 USC Section 7112(B)(6).



All employees are required to participate in Direct Deposit/ Electronic Funds Transfer for salary payments.



If you receive a conditional offer of employment for this position, you will be required to complete an Optional Form 306, Declaration for Federal Employment, and to sign and certify the accuracy of all information in your application, prior to entry on duty. False statements on any part of the application may result in withdrawal of offer of employment, dismissal after beginning work, fine, or imprisonment.



E-Verify:

DHS uses e-Verify, an Internet-based system, to confirm the eligibility of all newly hired employees to work in the United States. Learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities.



Veterans, Peace Corps/VISTA volunteers, persons with disabilities, and those covered under the Interchange Agreement possess a wealth of unique talents, experiences, and competencies that can be invaluable to the DHS mission. If you are a member of one of these groups, you may not have to compete with the public for federal jobs. To determine your eligibility for non-competitive appointment and to understand the documentation that is required, click on the links in Who May Be Considered section or contact the Servicing Human Resources Office listed at the bottom of this announcement.



If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.



You are encouraged to apply online. If you are unable to apply online, please use the Alternate Application link listed in the Other Information section of this vacancy announcement. Applicants are strongly encouraged to apply online if at all possible. Applying online, through your USAJOBS account, will expedite the application process and allow you to check your application status as well as verify the documentation submitted with your application. If you utilize the Alternate Application method, your USAJOBS account will not display this application and you will not receive status updates.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants will be evaluated on their resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the basic qualification requirements. If you meet the minimum qualifications, your experience, education and training will be rated using an Assessment Questionnaire that is based on the following competencies or knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to perform this job:





Influencing/Negotiating

Project Management

Public Safety and Security

Technical Competence

Written Communication