Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Ability to read, write, and speak fluent Chinese

Ability to read, write, and speak fluent English

Curriculum Development

Education and Training

Educational and Training Technology

Oral Communication

Written Communication

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoIn order to qualify, you must meet the education and/or experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document POSITIONS WILL BE FILLED AT ONE RANK:Assistant Professor (indicated as level 04)ASSISTANT PROFESSOR : Doctoral degree; ORMaster's degree with a major or minor in Foreign Language Education, Teaching English As a Second/Foreign Language (TESOL/TEFL), Linguistics, Language (English included), Literature, Education, Educational Psychology, Educational Technology, Translation & Interpretation, Cross-Cultural Studies, or Educational Administration; ORMaster's degree other than above and one year of directly related work; ORBachelor's degree and two years of directly related work.DIRECTLY RELATED WORK :Formal classroom instruction of a language foreign to the students at high school level or above. Formal classroom instruction normally includes such activities as class preparation, course preparation/modification, testing, tutoring, and counseling in a structured, education environment. If selected, applicant must pass a language proficiency test (OPI).LANGUAGE EVALUATION: The minimum English proficiency is a Level 2 in speaking. The minimum proficiency for the language to be taught is a Level 3 in speaking. If a dialect is required, the minimum proficiency is also Level 3. The proficiency levels are defined by the Interagency Language Roundtable (ILR) level descriptions and can be viewed at http://www.govtilr.org . Failure of any portion of the language tests will disqualify applicants for a period of 6 months. Applicants may re-apply after 6 months. Upon subsequent selection, retesting is allowed only once.You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:

