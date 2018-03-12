Not required

All application materials must be received by the closing date.

Applicants must be in good standing.

Applicants must have a fully successful rating of record.

Official Personnel Folders will not be reviewed.

Requests for copies of application documents will not be accepted.

All application forms submitted become the property of SSA Human Resources.

Meet and deal ability is required. By the closing date of the announcement, candidates who have not occupied SSA positions for which meet-and-deal ability is required as a selective placement factor MUST upload a completed Certification of Meet and Deal Ability form. If you do not submit the form by the closing date of the announcement, you will be disqualified for the position. If you do not already have this documentation, contact your supervisor or manager.

Candidates who are in/have held positions requiring meet-and-deal certification do NOT have to submit documentation when applying for this position. Click here to view a list of positions that meet this requirement.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoApplicants must have 52 weeks of specialized experience at thelevel, or equivalent, which is in or related to the work of the position to be filled and has equipped applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. Examples of specialized experience include functioning as a lead worker or performing quality control functions in reviewing caseloads (e.g., income maintenance, benefits, pension plans, health insurance, etc.); adjudicating, authorizing, investigating or reconsidering claims; and evaluating benefit programs to assess the integrity and quality of operations.Applicants must also meet the following to qualify for this position:Applicants for promotion must have 52 weeks at

There is no substitution of education for experience at this grade level.

Position to be filled under the provisions of the SSA/AFGE Merit Promotion Plan. Additional selections may be made within 3 months of the date of the initial selection.



LOCALITY PAY: Salary will be set in accordance with locality pay provisions. The locality pay for this position is 28.22%. Candidates currently receiving a higher locality pay than the office applied for are advised that should they be selected, they will lose entitlement to the higher locality pay.



OTHER NOTES:

This is not a career ladder position, GS-12 is the full performance level.



This position is eligible for telework.



Relocation expenses will not be paid.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants will rated using a 100-point scale and evaluated according to the following criteria:

Experience Assessment: 50 points

Performance Appraisal: 35 points

Awards: 10 points

Career Achievements: 5 points

Knowledge of SSA programs, laws, rules, regulations, and programmatic systems

Ability to analyze, research, and evaluate to draw accurate conclusions

Ability to manage multiple priorities

Ability to communicate orally

Ability to communicate in writing

Ability to train, coach, mentor and lead others