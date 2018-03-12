Not required

You must be a current Career or Career Conditional GPO employee to apply.

Selectees must pass a physical examination prior to appointment.

Strength test is required.

Selectees must be able to obtain and maintain a suitability clearance

To qualify for this position, you must meet the following requirements

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoApplicants must have experience and/or training of sufficient scope and quality to independently perform the duties typically required of a Printing Plant Worker Leader. These duties require skill in receiving, storing, and distributing bulk and less than bulk materials, supplies and various products; training of employees, interpreting written instructions to complete assignment, use a personal computer (PC) and standard software programs (MicroSoft, Excel, etc.,) to search, retrieve, or edit data/information and operating powered Forklift or Clamp truck adhering to safety rules and regulations.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

Supplementary vacancies may be filled in addition to the number stated in this announcement.

Work Life Balance:

The GPO offers Transit subsidy for commuters using public transportation (Metro Bus/Rail, MARC, VRE, etc.).



Background Investigation:

To ensure the accomplishment of its mission, the GPO requires every employee to be reliable and trustworthy. To meet those standards, all selected applicants must undergo and successfully completed a background investigation for a suitability. This review could include financial issues such as delinquency in the payment of debts, child support and/or tax obligations, as well as certain criminal offenses and illegal use or possession of drugs. Depending on the type of background investigation required, the security process may take between 6 weeks to 12 months.



The agency may rescind the tentative offer, if the candidate is unable to obtain an interim clearance.



Reasonable Accommodation:

This agency provides reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process you must contact the HC Specialist on the vacancy announcement at least seven business days before the closing date of this announcement to receive assistance. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Equal Employment Opportunity Policy:

The United States Government does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, retaliation, parental status, military service, or other non-merit factor.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

You will be evaluated on your responses to the assessment questionnaire then we will compare it against your resume and supporting documentation. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this job.



You will be further evaluated on the following Competencies required for the position in addition to meeting the screen out: Ability to lead the work of others.





Attention to Detail

Eye-Hand Coordination

Industrial Equipment Operation

Leadership

Problem Solving