Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel 10% of the time for this position.

You must be able to obtain and maintain a TOP SECRET security clearance based on SSBI with eligibility for access to Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI).

This position is a testing designated position (TDP) in accordance with (IAW) Drug Free Federal Workplace Program. You will be required to sign DA form 5019.

Must be willing to take and successfully pass a Counterintelligence Scope Polygraph (CI/Poly).

This position may require local, and some long distance traveling to events such as (but not limited to) site assistance visits (SAVs) conferences, meetings, conduct training/training opportunities, etc.

This position requires you to submit a Financial Disclosure Statement, OGE-450 upon entering the position and annually.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Who May Apply: Only applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities.

Current Department of Army Civilian Employees

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan

Priority Placement Program (PPP), Program S (Military Spouse) registrant

Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA) of 1998



In order to qualify, you must meet the experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience.



To qualify based on your experience, your resume must describe at least one year of experience which prepared you to do the work in this job. Specialized experience is defined as: Providing officials advisory services involving civilian human resources functions aligning with business operations; providing senior officials advisory services involving military human resources functions aligning with military operations; and supervising and coordinating the activities of human resources/administrative personnel. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-13).



You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:



Human Capital Management

Leadership

Managing Human Resources

Partnering

Strategic Thinking

Technical Competence

Time in Grade Requirement: Applicants who have held a General Schedule (GS) position within the last 52 weeks must have 52 weeks of Federal service at the next lower grade or equivalent (GS-13).

Some federal jobs allow you to substitute your education for the required experience in order to qualify. For this job, you must meet the qualification requirement using experience alone--no substitution of education for experience is permitted.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

One-year supervisory probationary period required. A one-year probationary period is required if the selectee has not previously met this requirement.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination, as determined by a background investigation.

Direct deposit of pay is required.

This position requires you to submit a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report (OGE450) upon entry, and annually thereafter.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 10 Civilian Human Resources Management position

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.