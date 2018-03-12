Not required

Conditions of Employment:

In accordance with AR 690-11, this position has been designated as "Key" and shall not be vacated during a national emergency or mobilization as doing so would seriously impair the capability of the organization to function effectively. The incumbent must be exempted from recall to active duty and will receive training to ensure mission accomplishment of sustaining base operations during mobilization.

This position has been designated "Mission Essential". In the event of severe weather conditions or other such emergency type situations (natural or man-made disaster) the incumbent is required to report to work or remain at work as scheduled to support mission operations.

The duties of this position require the incumbent to possess or obtain and maintain a valid state Driver's License in one of the 50 U.S. states or possessions to operate vehicles.

This position requires the incumbent be able to obtain and maintain a determination of eligibility for a Secret security clearance or access for the duration of employment. A background investigation and credit check are required.

This position requires the completion of a pre-employment Physical Examination and an annual examination thereafter to ensure the continued, required level of physical health & ability or fitness to perform the duties of the position.

Employees are required to work both planned and unscheduled overtime.

This position requires certification in cardiopulmonary resuscitation with Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) training.

This position requires the incumbent to wear a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) uniform.

This position requires the incumbent to obtain and maintain a confined space proficiency and perform confined space entry certification.

Work requires considerable standing, stooping, kneeling and bending, and working in overhead, stretched, cramped and awkward positions. Works on roofs, ladders, and scaffolds. Arm movement is considerable when nailing and using certain tools and equipment. Manual dexterity and good hand-eye coordination is required for locksmithing work. Frequently lifts and carries items weighing up to 50 pounds; occasionally handles heavier items.

Incumbent must be physically able to readily access and exit manholes with diameters as small as 20

Incumbent may work inside or outside, sometimes in inclement weather. Some work is performed in areas where the worker is exposed to moderate or high noise levels from operation of tools and machinery. Can be subjected to vibration, dust, dirt, and fumes. May work on and around scaffolds and ladders. Subject to cuts, bruises, and contusions, and the possibility of broken bones. Injuries may occur in lifting heavy objects. Work may be in confined spaces.

Must be able to wear protective safety equipment, such as safety shoes, safety glasses with side shields, goggles, hearing protection, hard hat, gloves, safety harness, coveralls, respirators (to include tight fitting type), and respiratory escape hood.

Who May Apply: Only applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.There is no specific length of training or experience required. However, you must be able to demonstrate, through experience shown in your written application materials that you possess the sufficient knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the work of this position without more than normal supervision.Minimum Qualifications (Screen Out Element): Ability to do the work of a(n) Maintenance Mechanic without more than normal supervision and to perform common Maintenance Mechanic duties to include preparing a variety of interior and exterior surfaces for painting, observing tasks in progress and making sure they are properly performed. - Failure to meet this Screen Out Element will result in an ineligible rating.

