We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Work Schedule

Monday - Friday and every other weekend from 6 am - 2:30 pm.

Responsibilities

Summary

The Dietary Aide assists in the preparation and service of meals by preparing and delivering food and trays according to hospital policies and procedures to ensure that quality food service is provided at all times. The Dietary Aide must be a detail-oriented team player.

Responsibilities

* Ensure that each patient receives a menu and a meal, as indicated

* Check and prepare menus for patients.

* Check tray line, insuring that line starts on time and trays are correctly prepared

* Answer telephone and handle request from patients

* Prepare and oversee delivery of between meal snacks for patients

* Prepare and manage tube and supplemental feeding for those patients with need

Qualifications

* High school

* Minimum 2 years of experience in hospital setting, diet office preferred

* Able to handle a multi task environment

* Basic PC skills such as Windows and MS Office

* Completion of Diet Technician program preferred

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

