Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare (AHC) family as a Psychiatric RN. Our team of nurses is proud of the AHC commitment that cares for their patients physical, mental, and spiritual health.

As a nurse your job is to care for your patients. At Adventist HealthCare our job is to care for you. We do this by offering:

Work life balance through non-rotating shifts

Recognition and rewards for professional expertise

Free parking

Financial support for certifications

Reduced tuition at partnering universities

Our nurses passion is reflected in both our patient satisfaction scores and quality outcomes.

Join Adventist HealthCare, and take your passion for Psychiatric Nursing and your experience (1 year min) as a psychiatric nurse to Adventist Behavioral Health located in the heart of Montgomery County, Maryland.

In addition to a year of psychiatric nursing experience, you will need to be licensed as an RN in Maryland (or other Nurse Licensure Compact state) and have your American Heart Association (BLS) certification.

The Montgomery Unit is a 14 bed unit serving higher-functioning adults with acute episodes of depression, anxiety and trauma that affect their ability to function.

Work Schedule

Work 3 (12) hour night shifts each week plus every other weekend.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

