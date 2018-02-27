Adventist Healthcare

Demonstrates the knowledge and skills necessary to provide quality therapeutic care that is appropriate to the age, diagnoses, developmental state, and mental status of the clients that are assigned to their specific unit/department.

Initiates and implements complete, comprehensive psychosocial assessments.

Provides individual, group, and family therapies to clients and their families.

Participates in interdisciplinary treatment team to propose and develop strategies and interventions that would promote excellent therapeutic outcomes.

Assists clients in their development of self respect, dignity, integrity, and self-actualization through a multitude of traditional and adjunctive therapeutic services.

Coordinates with the interdisciplinary team, referral sources, and community resources after care and supportive services to ensure a successful discharge planning process.

Documents services provided and disseminates information/reports to community referral sources and agencies, ie, DJJ, DSS, HHS, APS, CPS, LCC , etc.

Qualifications

Licensed Certified Social Worker (LCSW-C) required

One to Three Years Social Work Experience Preferred, Experience in an Inpatient

Setting Preferred

Knowledge of psychological disorders & abnormal psychology related to adolescents and adults

Excellent written and verbal skills required

Excellent skills in maintaining information as highly confidential

Exceptional conflict resolution, crisis management, and time management skills

Excellent interpersonal relationship skills

Excellent problem solving, critical thinking, and creativity skills required

Excellent public relations and customer service skills required

Ability to concentrate on work amid distractions such as noise, conversations, and foot traffic

Flexibility in work hours in order to meet patient and organization operating needs

Ability to consistently meet deadlines regardless of caseload

Ability to maintain control in volatile/hostile situations, e.g., when being verbally and/or physically confronted by a client or family member

Ability to set therapeutic limits and maintain therapeutic distance with clients

Ability to maintain therapeutic boundaries with clients during treatment and following discharge

Work Schedule

Monday - Friday 8:30 am - 5 pm as needed

