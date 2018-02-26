Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

- Dynamic Maryland/Washington D.C. market

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Responsibilities

Provide telephonic clinical assessments, short term problems resolution and referral services to employees and their family members seeking Employee Assistance Program (EAP) services. Responsible to facilitate care through the LifeWork Strategies EAP Network of affiliate counselors and appropriate community resources. Additionally, provide clinical case management and follow up services.

Principle Duties and Responsibilities:

-Provide telephonic assessment, supportive counseling, referrals, and follow up to EAP participants.

-Determine and communicate member eligibility and program coverage.

-Perform risk assessments and make referrals to appropriate clinical and community resources based on level of urgency.

-Provide assessment of substance abuse concerns and provide appropriate referrals based on level of service needed.

-Provide crisis intervention and clinical case management as needed.

-Demonstrate ability to provide substance abuse and mental health assessments and develop immediate actions plans based on level of urgency.

-Provide face-to-face assessment and short term EAP counseling as schedule permits. Must be able to provide counseling utilizing appropriate models including but not limited to Solution Focused, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and other short term counseling techniques.

-Conduct assessments with employees referred by their employer due to work related concerns.

-Provide consultation with managers and/or human resources professionals regarding work related concerns and problem employees.

-Assess workplace needs of corporate clients due to an adverse incident and coordinate onsite critical incident response(CIR) services.

-Attend onsite customer events, including health fairs, promotional onsite events and workshops to provide education to employees and managers about the EAP program.

-Must be able to interface with affiliate counselors in the LifeWork Strategies EAP Network to obtain clinical case reviews and to provide education on the EAP session model, self-referral policy, case closings, invoicing and other contractual expectations.

-Provide support to EAP Provider Relations regarding ad hoc requests, credentialing and provider inquiries.

Qualifications

Masters degree in a behavioral health related field is required with a minimum of 3 years of post graduate experience working in the behavioral health field

-Prefer at least 5 years of clinical experience with 1-2 years of substance abuse experience

-Prefer at least 2 years of experience working in an EAP setting

-Licensure at least at the graduate level working towards clinical licensure

-Must be a team player

-Must be flexible and adaptable to a growing, fast paced workplace environment

-Excellent verbal and written communications skills

-Excellent professional and interpersonal skills

-Must have the ability to take initiative and follow through on requests in a prompt and thorough manner

-Must be able to multi-task, prioritize, be resourceful and work under tight deadlines

-PC and MS Office proficiency required

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.