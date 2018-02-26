Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community. Bring your passion for customer service and your experience as an Emergency Department Technician to Washington Adventist Hospital (WAH) in Takoma Park, MD!

Work Schedule

Full-time mid shift; 36 hours per week; 11am - 11pm, every other weekend

Qualifications

- High School diploma or GED,

- Current Maryland CNA license

- Current Basic Life Support (CPR card) from the American Heart Association

- Ability to prioritize and report observed changes in patient condition or behavior to RN

- Ability to communicate and document information in an accurate and timely manner

- Effective command of English Language

- Bilingual Spanish a plus

