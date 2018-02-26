Adventist Healthcare

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Responsibilities

The Telecommunications Operator provides effective and efficient telephone service to hospital employees, physicians, patients, patients families, and the general public. The Telecommunications Operator is responsible for operating all communications and answering service equipment, handling all inbound and outbound calls and codes.

* Relay incoming, outgoing, and interoffice telephone calls

* Operate in-house, long range and overhead paging systems

* Monitor alarms, responding to codes in a timely manner

* Provide general information to staff, physicians, patients and the public.

* Update on-call schedules and communicate changes in procedures or personnel.

Qualifications

* High School diploma

* Strong verbal and written communication skills

* Clear, pleasant and cheerful voice

* Flexibility in working under emotionally stressful conditions

* Experience as an operator in a hospital environment preferred

