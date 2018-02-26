Adventist Healthcare

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Work Schedule

Monday through Friday, 17:00 to 01:30, with shifts every other weekend.

Responsibilities

Summary

The ideal candidate will be responsible for timely, safe and courteous housekeeping services for patients, visitors and hospital staff. Attention to detail is critical, as you will be responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of assigned areas within hospital facilities.

Responsibilities

* Perform the day-to-day activities of the Environmental Services Department to ensure that our facility is maintained in a clean, safe, and comfortable manner.

* Perform daily cleaning of patient rooms, nursing units, lounges, offices, restrooms and any other assigned areas. All work to be done by following standard procedures of Environmental Services Department to ensure a clean and wholesome environment.

* Be able to work effectively with minimal supervision.

* Must be familiar with the use of detergents, germicides, and other cleaning/chemical supplies

* Collect, pack and dispose of trash according to established procedures

Qualifications

* Ability to complete work assignments in an accurate and in a timely manner

* Ability to communicate effectively

* Must exhibit professional behavior and appearance at all times.

* Basic computer skills required for e-mail use

* Cleaning experience is desirable but not essential.

Uniforms Provided

Benefits

Adventist HealthCare offers employees a comprehensive benefits package including company paid time off, life insurance, short term and long term disability. In addition, Adventist HealthCare makes generous contributions towards employee health insurance, dental, vision and retirement plan benefits. A variety of voluntary benefits are also available including Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Long-Term Care insurance (LTC).

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

