Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

- Dynamic Maryland/Washington D.C. market

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Work Schedule

Full Time Days, 07:00 to 19:30, with Shifts Every Third Weekend.

Responsibilities

Summary

The Emergency Department Technician provides safe, effective care to assigned patients, according to established plan of care and as competency documentation designates, under the direct supervision of a licensed nurse. The ED Tech also provides necessary administrative and support activities that contribute to the delivery of quality patient care.

Responsibilities

* Assists in the assessment of Pediatric ED patients and in the preparation of patients for tests and procedures.

* Enters orders into computer

* Maintains proper supply levels

Qualifications

* High School diploma or GED

* Active Maryland CNA License

* CPR certification

* Experience in emergency related field preferred or Valid MD Emergency Medical Technician certification

* Ability to prioritize and report observed changes in patient condition or behavior to RN

Above average communication skills

Benefits

Adventist HealthCare offers employees a comprehensive benefits package including company paid time off, life insurance, short term and long term disability. In addition, Adventist HealthCare makes generous contributions towards employee health insurance, dental, vision and retirement plan benefits. A variety of voluntary benefits are also available including Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Long-Term Care insurance (LTC).

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.