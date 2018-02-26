Adventist Healthcare

Bring your passion for MedSurg nursing and your desire to lead to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center - located in the heart of Montgomery County, Maryland (just outside of Washington DC). Join our dynamic TEAM of professionals, where our patient satisfaction ratings reflect our dedication to having the best outcomes, while providing our patient's an extraordinary experience.

In this role, you will be working with the Clinical Nurse Manager to help mentor your team to grow professionally, advance their knowledge and skills, while also treating a limited number of patients on our 34 bed Inpatient Medical Surgical Flex unit.

To be successful in this role, you will need to have 2-3 years of current work experience as an RN in MedSurg with one of those years in a nurse leadership role (Charge Nurse or Assistant Nurse Manager), your RN license in Maryland (or other Nurse Licensure Compact State), and your American Heart Association BLS certification. Ideally, we would like you to have your BSN, and be certified as a Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse (CMSRN).

Full-time 36/40 hrs. a week schedule to include (3)12 hour night shift (7pm- 7am) / 4 hours of admin. work, with every other weekend off.

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

