Bring your passion and experience as a Lactation Consultant, assisting breast-feeding women and families define and achieve their breast-feeding goals to Adventist HealthCare, Washington Adventist Hospital, located just outside of Washington DC in beautiful Takoma Park, Maryland.

Our commitment to treat the minds, bodies and spirits of all of our patients is what makes us unique. As we prepare to move to our new hospital (opening in 2019 in White Oak, MD), share your desire to give our patients the best experience and join us on the journey to make our Women's Services Division Baby-Friendly.

Work Schedule

One 8-hour shift per week, 3pm - 11pm; including one weekend shift per schedule

Qualifications

At least three (3) years of experience as a Lactation Consultant

Bachelors degree in nursing, health, nutrition, or other related field

Must have completed an approved lactation consultant education program or a minimum of eighteen hours of continuing education as defined by the World Health Organization's Baby Friendly Hospital initiative

At least 3 years of experience in education or the clinical practice of maternal child health

IBCLC certification

BLS/CPR certification through the American Heart Association

NRP certification

The ability to speak Bilingual English/Spanish is a plus

