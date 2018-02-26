Responsibilities

Adventist HealthCare promotes the growth of professional nursing practice. Your journey from advanced beginner nurse to competent professional is supported through our yearlong residency program. It is another way that we advocate for nurses as informed contributors who have the opportunity to make a lasting impact within our organization.

Responsibilities as a Nurse Resident:

1. Attend all assigned learning activities and clinical experiences. Arrive on time and prepared.

2. Complete all clinical and classroom assignments and maintain an 80% minimum passing grade.

3. Rotates shift according to program and/or preceptor's schedule.

4. Responsible for transportation (some training may be off site)

5. Works closely with preceptor, CNS, educators, facilitator, and program coordinator to integrate and maximize learning.

6. Participate in regular evaluation sessions to obtain/provide feedback on individual performance and Nurse Residency Program, complete competency documentation

7. Complete an Evidenced-Based Practice Project prior to program completion

Qualifications

To qualify for consideration in our New Grad Residency Program, you must meet the following minimum criteria:

1. Enrolled in an accredited* BSN program with less than one semester left to graduation and/or less than 6 months since graduation

2. No prior work experience as RN or LPN

3. You must have a GPA at the time of graduation of 3.2 or higher (transcripts will be required)

4. Must be licensed in the state of Maryland as an RN (or other Compact state per Maryland Board of Nursing guidelines) at the start of the Residency Program

5. At the time of hire, you must have an active BLS certification (through American Heart Association).

6. You need to have solid critical thinking and communication skills

7. You need to be proficient in computers

8. You need to be able to work independently and effectively organize and manage your workload.

* ACEN (formally known as NLN) or CCNE accredited nursing program

Preferred Qualifications:

GPA of 3.5 or higher is preferred.

A senior practicum/capstone in specialty area is preferred.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Adventist HealthCare is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.