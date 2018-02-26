Adventist Healthcare

ADVENTIST HEALTHCARE REHABILITATION - ROCKVILLE is seeking a Senior Financial Analyst with healthcare experience.

The Senior Financial Analyst provides financial and analytical support to Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation's leadership team. This support includes financial and operational analysis to support key management initiatives; capital and operational budgeting; labor productivity analyses; service line and margin analyses; long-term planning; and responding to ad-hoc requests as necessary. Rehab's Senior Financial Analyst should exhibit AHC's RISES values, produce high quality deliverables in a timely manner with clear and concise communication and be accountable to the work product.

Required qualifications:

Ability to work independently and productively in a fast-paced environment.

Working knowledge of healthcare industry and/or hospital operations.

Competency to perform highly technical financial analyses.

Experience managing and completing annual budgeting process including volume, revenue and expense.

Accountability to producing high quality and excellent work products.

Strong communication, interpersonal, and relationship management skills.

Must have a strong working knowledge of generally accepted accounting principles and standards.

Advanced skills in Microsoft Excel and Access.

Ability to plan and coordinate projects from start to finish, set and meet objectives, budgets and deadlines.

Required to maintain levels of confidentiality with sensitive information.

Previous healthcare/or consulting experience is preferred.

Education and Experience Required:

Bachelor's degree from an accredited college of Finance, Healthcare or a related field is required, Master's degree or CPA preferred.

3-5 years' work experience in financial management or decision support required.

Work Schedule

Full-time, Monday-Friday

