Assistant Director for Employer Outreach, Graduate Career Center - Walsh School of Foreign Service

The Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service (SFS), founded in 1919, is a premier school of international affairs. At Georgetown's Washington, D.C., and Qatar campuses, SFS provides a rigorous education grounded in both theory and practice while instilling the Jesuit values of service. The SFS has become one of the world's leading academic and research institutions, led by a faculty of both scholars and practitioners. SFS faculty members are scholars in political science, economics, history, and cultural studies, as well as professionals with backgrounds in business, government, and the nonprofit sector. The SFS Graduate Career Center (GCC) contributes career advice and industry expertise to the delivery of value-added, employer outreach, and engagement services for more than 900 SFS graduate students in the 8 graduate programs, as well as the Department of Government, and more than 4,000 alumni.

The Assistant Director for Employer Outreach is the GCC outreach strategist, targeting employer partnerships and cultivating relationship management for both domestic and international opportunities. S/he uses industry data and client feedback to develop engagement strategies for new employers in key industries; administers 6,000 annual job postings, application deadlines, employer information sessions, and site visits; and manages the cross-functional employer engagement assignments to GCC staff. Reporting to the GCC Executive Director, the Assistant Director has duties that include but are not limited to:

Employer Development

Develops and implements a robust strategy to target and engage new employers for jobs, internships, and industry partnerships.

Conducts proactive research on industry trends, providing routine reports to GCC staff.

Ensures employer engagement reflects student/alumni interest across sectors.

Manages the GCC calendar that relates to employer visits, related events, and all On Campus Recruiting (OCR) efforts for SFS students and alumni.

Manages and updates the employer database in Symplicity.

Oversees communication and outreach to employers and alumni via emails, surveys and digital newsletters.

Executes targeted career treks for students in all sectors.

Manages communication and logistics for all employer-related programs and events, as well as employer interaction with student clubs.

Targets and assigns employer prospects sessions to counseling staff in consultation with Associate Director.

Works with the Associate Director to assign employer development roles to GCC counseling staff on a monthly basis.

Liaises with career centers on campus, BSFS, NACE, and APSIA to forge and manage employer relationships, and to develop more access to employers.

System and Program Management

Works directly with the Data Analytics Manager to ensure data updates and data integrity relating to employers in the Symplicity database.

Manages all job posting entries and deadlines.

Oversees OCR interview sign-ups, resume books, and employer uploads.

Provides weekly reports of OCR, job postings, and new employer relationship activity.

Ensures all employer and job related data aligns with student/alumni interests and industry/sector trends.

Tracks alumni employer engagement and student hires with OCR employer firms.

Manages kiosk registrations and events using the Symplicity and Eventbrite systems.

Develops and implements regular surveys to employers and alumni employers, targeting candidate readiness, success, and employer hiring needs.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in international relations, higher education administration, career development, or related field - Master's degree preferred

4 years of related professional experience - preference for employer relations or recruiting experience

Demonstrated knowledge of public, private, not-for-profit, and multilateral employment sectors

Proven ability to forge strategic long-term partnerships with employers/alumni in the local, regional, and international markets

Experience with management functions of Symplicity or a related CRM system

Facility with Symplicity, MS Office, and database management systems

Strong customer service orientation and attention to detail

Strong public speaking and communication skills and an excellent executive presence

