Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Career Advisor for National Security and Intelligence, Graduate Career Center - Walsh School of Foreign Service

The Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service (SFS), founded in 1919, is a premier school of international affairs. At Georgetown's Washington, D.C., and Qatar campuses, SFS provides a rigorous education grounded in both theory and practice while instilling the Jesuit values of service. The SFS has become one of the world's leading academic and research institutions, led by a faculty of both scholars and practitioners. SFS faculty members are scholars in political science, economics, history, and cultural studies, as well as professionals with backgrounds in business, government, and the nonprofit sector. The SFS Graduate Career Center (GCC) contributes career advice and industry expertise to the delivery of value-added, employer outreach, and engagement services for more than 900 SFS graduate students in the 8 graduate programs, as well as the Department of Government, and more than 4,000 alumni.

The Career Advisor for National Security and Intelligence contributes to the development and implementation of career services by providing career counseling services for our graduate students as well as alumni with specific focus on students and alumni in the Security Studies Program. S/he works with students to develop individual career development plans for their 2-year stay at the University. Reporting to the Director of the Graduate Career Center, the Career Advisor has duties that include but are not limited to:

Career Counseling and Career Curriculum Program Management

Develops and implements career development programs and initiatives in collaboration with the GCC Director and Associate Director.

Facilitates the orientation of new students to the SFS GCC resume online and in-person over the summer months.

Provides individual and/or group career counseling, such as discussions of resumes, cover letters, job searching, interviewing, networking, the one-minute pitch, and CV preparation.

Plans and implements the Career Development program calendar for each semester and summer.

Facilitates career development workshops, seminars, and other forums for graduate students on career building skills.

Maintains current knowledge and understanding of adult learning theory as it relates to career management, including tools such as MBTI, DISC and StrengthsFinder.

Develops coaching expertise in federal resumes and federal hiring programs.

Keeps up-to-date with employment trends, resume strategies and social media tools relating to career management.

Outreach, Reporting and Data Management

Facilitates the collection and dissemination of employment, internship and GCC usage statistics across the GSFS for Board of Visitors meetings, website publication, and APSIA.

Enters data in Symplicity to provide regular overviews of students served and counselor evaluations by students.

Reaches out to targeted employers, alumni, and recruiters to develop industry partnerships for career development programs and initiatives.

Supports Symplicity with job postings and kiosks.

Maintains current knowledge of recommended books, periodicals and other resources for Career Center use concerning resumes, cover letters and job search strategies.

Meets one-on-one with students to address resume and cover letter preparation, planning and advising about internships, and conducting mock interviews.

Requirements

Master's degree in counseling or a related field

5 years of experience in the field of career development with knowledge of hiring practices in the National Security and Intelligence communities, including experience in a university or other educational setting

Proficiency in related technologies and ability to contribute to web content concerning resumes and cover letters

Ability to use a video camera to help students with mock interviews, and contribute to, search, and use databases

Experience working with graduate students seeking employment in international affairs

Solid understanding of career opportunities in the public, private, and non-profit sectors

Knowledge of adult learning theory related to career management, including tools such as MBTI, DISC and StrengthsFinder

Excellent interpersonal and presentation skills, flexibility, and ability to understand the varied career interests of current graduate students

Preferred qualifications

Experience working with career development programs

Experience using career-coaching models

Experience using the Symplicity database platform

