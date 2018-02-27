Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Research Assistant II, Marrow Donor Program - Georgetown University Medical Center

The C.W. Bill Young Department of Defense (DoD) Marrow Donor Program - often called the Department of Defense (DoD) Marrow Donor Program or Salute to Life - is located in Rockville, Maryland, and has been in operation since 1991. We work exclusively with military personnel and their dependents, Department of Defense civilian employees, Reservists, and Coast Guard and National Guard members to facilitate marrow and stem cell donations.

The Research Assistant II provides a wide variety of moderately complex to complex technical support for a research lab or facility. S/he assists in evaluating research methods, procedures, and techniques based on established objectives. Reporting directly to the Manager of the Large Volume Typing Lab, the Research Assistant II has duties that include but are not limited to:

Provides basic assistance to researchers in manipulating, computing, and analyzing data using specialized statistical computer software.

Assists in instructing a laboratory academic section in lab methods, procedures and safety.

Maintains and ensures accurate test records within the appropriate databases, evaluating typing results.

Processes High volume molecular HLA Class I and Class II testing of patient, donor, and research specimens in a timely manner.

Performs required equipment and laboratory cleaning and maintenance.

Delivers and restocks supplies within the laboratory and donor center.

Performs library research when necessary.

Complies with laboratory, ASHI, and HIPAA standards.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in science or health related field

1 to 2 years in clinical lab setting

Good computer skills

Advanced organizational, interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills

Ability to effectively work with colleagues and donors of diverse backgrounds

High attention to detail

