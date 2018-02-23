The Elementary School Cafeteria Manager has overall management responsibility for food service operations at one or more schools.

Basic responsibilities include staff supervision and coordination of food service activities to ensure high standards of nutrition, food production and service, and accountability. Performs related work as required.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Graduation from high school and food service experience, or any equivalent combination of education and experience that would provide the following knowledge, abilities, and skills:

* Must demonstrate excellent customer relations skills

* Knowledge of food service methods and practices, of proper food safety and sanitation procedures, and of effective methods of supervision

* Must possess current Sanitation Certification

* Ability to supervise a food service operation and to train food service staff, to perform varied food service work including food preparation, serving, clean up, and cashiering, to communicate effectively with staff and customers, and to work cooperatively with others

* Must demonstrate ability to learn and follow USDA regulations governing programs

* Ability to market the school nutrition program to students and the community

* Computer experience

* Ability to maintain confidentiality of student records

As a requirement of job responsibilities, attends monthly supervisory meetings as well as job-related training classes and workshops, as directed by the Supervisor of Food Services.





PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently required to stand; use hands to finger, handle or feel objects or tools; and reach with hands and arms. The employee is regularly required to see, talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to sit; walk; stoop, kneel, crouch or bend and may be required to lift up to approximately 40 pounds. May be exposed to extreme temperatures.



