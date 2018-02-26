Cheerleading, Varsity Head Coach

Employer
Loudoun County Public Schools
Location
Ashburn, VA
Posted
Feb 26, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Management, School and Teaching, Coach
Industry
Education
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Part Time
High school Cheerleading coaching position. Season runs August through November.

- To assist in maintaining high academic standards for all student athletes.
- To assist the athletic director and principal in the hiring and/or retention of assistant coaches.
- To direct, supervise, and evaluate regularly the performance of all assistant coaches of the respective sport.
- To work cooperatively with the athletic director to assure proper insurance coverage for all athletes.
- To work cooperatively with other head athletic coaches in order to operate a well-balanced athletic program.
- To foster among the participants and spectators an appreciation of the values of athletics, a desire to win, an attitude of good sportsmanship, and a sense of pride in self, team, school, and community.
- To direct the training, conditioning, and performance of the varsity athletic team and to lead, supervise, and assist the assistant coaches in their efforts with teams assigned to them.
- To act as a positive influence upon the behavior of members of his/her athletic staff and teams.
- To be present and personally direct the team at all varsity contests and to be present at as many junior varsity and freshmen contests as possible. He/she will also be responsible for the supervision of his/her athletes at invitational meets or post-season competition.
- To advise the athletic director as to the preparation of schedules for his/her respective sport.
- To advise the athletic director in the selection and performance evaluations of officials.
- To recommend to the athletic director the type and amount of equipment and supplies needed to conduct the sports program. To provide for the inventory and care of equipment.
- To advise the athletic director of the condition of athletic facilities and needs for their preparation and maintenance.
- To assist the athletic director to ensure that lists of all players eligible for athletic contests are prepared and maintained under rules of the VHSL.
- To recommend to the athletic director and/or principal the removal of athletes from the team(s) when training or eligibility regulations have not been met.
- To ensure that all athletes have undergone and passed medical examinations before the regular practice season begins.
- To organize a system for encouraging students to try out for his/her team and to develop and recruit equipment manager(s), score keepers, statisticians, ball runners, etc. for all teams.
- To collect and keep on file records, statistics, news items, and photographs for the athletic teams under his/her supervision.
- To recommend to the athletic director those students who qualify for a varsity letter or junior varsity/freshman certificate.
- To recommend to the athletic director, upon request, prospective coaches.
- To observe sub varsity practices and games.
- To perform other duties related to the position of head athletic coach as requested by the high school principal and/or athletic director.

- Coaching experience or participation in the sport which you are applying for on high school or college levels.
- Completion of CPR and First Aid training or enrollment in current CPR and First Aid training course.
- Prefer experience as a teacher or classified employee in Loudoun County Public Schools.
- Prefer a Virginia Teaching License candidate or a full-time classified employee for Loudoun County Public Schools.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this