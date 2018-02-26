High school football coaching position. Season runs August through November. - To work cooperatively with the head athletic coach in order to operate a well-structured program.

- To work cooperatively with the athletic department.

- To attend all staff meetings prescribed by the head athletic coach during the season.

- To carry out specific duties designated by the head athletic coach.

- To recommend equipment and supplies needed for the implementation of a sports program.

- To recommend suggested disciplinary actions regarding players violating training rules and procedures.

- To foster among the athletes a desire to win, an attitude of good sportsmanship, personal pride, and pride for their school and community.

- To perform other duties related to the position of assistant athletic coach as requested by the high school principal and/or athletic director.

- Coaching experience or participation in the sport which you are applying for on high school or college levels.

- Completion of CPR and First Aid training or enrollment in current CPR and First Aid training course.

- Prefer experience as a teacher or classified employee in Loudoun County Public Schools.

- Prefer a Virginia Teaching License candidate or a full-time classified employee for Loudoun County Public Schools.

