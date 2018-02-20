This is work in support of student health service programs provided at elementary schools.

The employee in this class is primarily responsible for providing competent health and standard first aid care to students. This worker performs duties under the supervision of a Resource Nurse, including the maintenance of health records on the computer and vision/hearing screening. The worker in this position will initiate their own daily assignments and use independent judgment and training to take appropriate actions to manage standard recurring clinic business.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Renders limited first aid; checks temperatures; contacts parents and school personnel as necessary regarding medical issues

* Administers routine prescription and non-prescription medicines, as well as emergency medication to prevent anaphylaxis, per school district's medication policy and documents appropriately in the computer

* Manages daily care of students with chronic medical concerns according to the individualized health care plans

* Documents student clinic visits and care provided daily on the computer; initiates and completes injury/incident reports as required

* Maintains an organized clinic with necessary items to provide routine first aid and respond to emergencies

* Performs related work as required

Graduation from high school and experience working with elementary age students in the provision of health clinic specialist services; or any equivalent combination of education and experience in a setting that would provide the following knowledge, abilities, and skills:

* Knowledge and practice of standard first aid and basic health practices

* Ability to effectively manage students requiring health or first aid assistance

* Ability to effectively communicate orally and in writing

* Ability to work cooperatively with others