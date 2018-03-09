Staff Accountant/Payroll (Temp to Hire)
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- District of Columbia, DC
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Accountant, Finance
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
NEED ASAP!!! DC association with a mission geared towards public health seeks sharp Staff/Payroll Accountant to process a biweekly payroll and perform general accounting functions. Organization is convenient to Metro.
Compensation is in the $20/hr. range until position converts to direct-hire. Salary at that point will go to the low 50K range. Call or email Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!
Position responsibilities include:
- Journal entries
- Balance sheet reconciliations
- Quarterly tax returns (form 941)
- Knowledge of child support and IRS levies
Great Plains, Paychex, payroll, general accounting, Excel.
