NEED ASAP!!! DC association with a mission geared towards public health seeks sharp Staff/Payroll Accountant to process a biweekly payroll and perform general accounting functions. Organization is convenient to Metro.Compensation is in the $20/hr. range until position converts to direct-hire. Salary at that point will go to the low 50K range. Call or email Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

Position responsibilities include:

- Journal entries

- Balance sheet reconciliations

- Quarterly tax returns (form 941)

- Knowledge of child support and IRS levies

Great Plains, Paychex, payroll, general accounting, Excel.