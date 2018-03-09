Staff Accountant/Payroll (Temp to Hire)

Employer
NRI
Location
District of Columbia, DC
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Accountant, Finance
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
NEED ASAP!!! DC association with a mission geared towards public health seeks sharp Staff/Payroll Accountant to process a biweekly payroll and perform general accounting functions. Organization is convenient to Metro.
Compensation is in the $20/hr. range until position converts to direct-hire. Salary at that point will go to the low 50K range. Call or email Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

 Position responsibilities include:

- Journal entries

- Balance sheet reconciliations

- Quarterly tax returns (form 941)

- Knowledge of child support and IRS levies

 

Great Plains, Paychex, payroll, general accounting, Excel.

