Summary

The MIL Corporation sees an Information System Security Engineer to support a Federal Government client at our St. Inigoes, MD location. The Information System Security Engineer will apply systems engineering principles to investigate, analyze, plan, implement, test, and/or evaluate mobile communications systems.

Responsibilities

• Apply systems engineering principles, and review and prepare engineering and technical analyses reports, change proposals, systems specifications, test procedures, planning documents, operational concepts, and other technical documentation associated with initiating an In-Service Engineering Activity for these systems

• Develop technical solutions to problems, implement enhancements and upgrade system architectures

• Update and assess compliance of system Authority to Operate (ATO) packages

• Provide information security expertise to system development teams throughout the System Engineering Lifecycle process

• Ensure Plan of Action & Milestone (POA&M) reports are maintained and that security vulnerabilities are tracked and remediated

• Define system security requirements, assess system security architecture designs, and support the development and sustainment of an enterprise Risk Management Framework (RMF) Accreditation package throughout all lifecycle phases

• Conduct certification and testing in accordance with the Risk Management Framework (RMF) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) policy; identify deficiencies and provide recommendations of risk mitigation to customer

Required Qualifications

• 5 years of systems engineering experience

• Solid working knowledge of system engineering and system architecture principles

• Knowledge of communication systems, sensor systems, LAN/WAN network architecture, network topology and protocols

• Ability to work independently as well as part of a team

• Problem-solving ability

• Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

• Self-motivated

• Some travel required

Desired Qualifications

• Experience with providing insight to project engineers and team members for document resolution and update procedures

• Ability to perform other support activities to address specific requirements, project support and emerging technology upgrades

• Ability to work with project teams to define, analyze and meet customer needs

• Experience providing systems engineering and technical support for system architectures

• Ability to work with little (threshold) or no supervision (objective)

• Ability to work in an interrupt-driven environment, managing multiple tasks simultaneously

• Desire to stay current in technologies and technology applications

• CISSP, Security+ certifications

• 15 Years of Systems Engineer experience

• Possess Top Secret or Top Secret SCI clearance

Education

BA/BS

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CJP