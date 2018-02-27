Summary

The MIL Corporation is seeking a Data Center Manager to support a Federal Government client at one of our Washington, DC locations. The Data Center Manager will serve as a Sr. Tech who will work in conjunction with the Program Manager and fellow operational area Managers to coordinate and provide hands on technical support for administration of the IT Infrastructure, and Tier 3 operational support for the client.

The Data Center Manager will directly supervise a team of Systems Engineers and Administrators providing 24/7/365 operational support for the network, monitoring servers, systems, messaging, etc., and will manage three sites, two of them remotely. The Data Center Manager will also provide operations support as the SME for Active Directory and Exchange in a multi-site domain, utilizing VMWare ESX.

Responsibilities

• Maintain 2008R2/2012R2 Active Directory environment to maintain Citrix Xen Desktop/App virtual image

• Lead administrator for all related domain policies implemented through Group Policy Objects (GPO) to include user and computer security initiatives, access restrictions, and OS and Application Updates based on users, groups and computers

• Maintain and administer system monitoring solutions to include Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) and System Center Operation Manager (SCOM)

• Support vulnerability migration and prevention for Windows server platforms

• Manage and maintain knowledge of all Data Center projects, deadlines, timelines, status, keeping all necessary parties informed and on target

• Manage and maintain a large staff, understanding the dynamics of the staff, the locations, and the work respective to each

• Directly interact with the client and build a positive rapport to ensure that coordination and communication between the client and contract staff is seamless

Required Qualifications

• Hands-on experience with: group policy troubleshooting utilizing Microsoft Resultant Set of Policy (RSOP); VMWare ESX; Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop; SCCM and SCOM

• Management and experience administering Microsoft Windows environment including clustering, Group Policies, advanced configuration, anti-virus and anti-malware software, email gateways, NetApp SAN storage, network routing, and PowerShell scripting

• Knowledge and experience administering Microsoft Software including MS Exchange server, MS SQL Server; Active Directory and LDAP technologies on Windows; server monitoring tools

• Ability to provide expert technical advice, guidance, and recommendations to management and technical specialists on critical Windows, software updates and vulnerability issues; recommend mitigation strategies; ensure coordination and collaboration on upgrade activities; successfully implement hardening on the server infrastructure in appropriate server roles

• Experience with implementing and administering MS Windows 2008/2012 Directory Services Infrastructure; designing security for MS Windows 2008/2012 Network; designing and implementing MS Windows 2008/2012 Network Infrastructure

• Expert working knowledge of Active Directory DC design, Schema, OU design, AD replication topology, and DC backup/restore procedures; DNS, GPO's, Message tracking and performance

• Knowledge of Citrix

• Ability to effectively communicate with management and technical specialists, both verbally and in writing; to plan, organize and manage tasks on time with minimal supervision.

• Possess acute environmental awareness and strong follow through

• Experience managing large staff and/or multiple sites

• Demonstrated understanding of Federal Government agency support

• Knowledgeable in all facets of a Data Center

• Detail-oriented technical skills, strong analytical skills (including log analysis), flexibility and the ability to not only be forward thinking, but think creatively and outside the box while meeting/using industry best practices

• Position may require working nights and/or weekends if conditions warrant

Desired Qualifications

• MCSA or higher certification

• ITIL Foundations v3 2011 certification

• MA/MS

• Ability to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance

Experience

• 10 to 15 years of demonstrated professional experience in an IT data center role

• 7 to 10 years of supervisory experience

Education

BA/BS

Clearance

Public Trust



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CJP