.

Military Education Coordinator

Department of Stateside Military Operations

Exempt, Contingent II, 100% Full Time, Pay Grade 1.2

University of Maryland University College seeks a Military Education Coordinator. Reporting to the Assistant Director, the Military Education Coordinator (MEC) for the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall office will work closely with military education offices to manage and offer classes to military and civilian students at all Northern Virginia (NOVA) offices including Fort Belvoir, and Marine Corps Base Quantico. The MEC is responsible for the outreach efforts and community development of the UMUC NOVA offices, and providing additional administrative support to other local UMUC military offices in Northern Virginia. Occasional evening and weekend hours and local travelling to other regional offices are required.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Manage operational and administrative duties by compiling monthly statistics and reports.

Ensure sites maintain proper office coverage. Requires proactive outreach to the military communities to promote classes at NOVA offices.

Provide outreach initiatives to attain university goals towards enrollment and retention.

Support Assistant Director with creating, coordinating, and providing consistent outreach services to specific military and local events.

Create and maintain an outreach plan for the site to ensure student retention.

Establish, maintain and build positive working relationships with the military education centers and local, permanent schools serviced by NOVA offices.

Maintain an active presence with the local military community by attending graduations, base functions, and education activities which include college/education fairs.

Provide services and assistance to students that walk in and call for admissions, registration, financial aid, and student account information.

Provide daily administrative support of other UMUC military offices in Northern Virginia. Track and analyze class enrollments to provide input on scheduling.

Ensure classes are provided with adequate space and needed technologies for class instruction.

Ensure civilian students and faculty are adequately prepared to attain base access for class. Attend UMUC Open House events, Commencement and rotate with other staff members to provide assistance to instructors and students on the first day of class on a week night or weekend at NOVA offices, and as occasionally as needed at other UMUC military offices in the region. Perform other duties as assigned.

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:



Bachelor's degree from an accredited institution of higher learning and a minimum of one year experience working in a higher education environment, preferably with non-traditional students. Outstanding customer service skills with both internal and external customers required. Possess strong organizational, communication and interpersonal skills, and capable of prioritizing and managing multiple projects and tasks. Ability to proficiently use MS Office.

PREFERRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:



General knowledge of UMUC practices and procedures preferred. Experience working with the military or military students, preferably in higher education. Experience using PeopleSoft, Salesforce and Google Drive, Mail, and Apps.

POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY & WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL FILLED

SALARY COMMENSURATE WITH EXPERIENCE

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.

If you are an external candidate, you will have the option to create an account after you submit your application. Passwords for external accounts must contain 8 characters including 1 uppercase letter, 1 number, and 1 special character. Please remember this password, as it will be required to apply to additional jobs.